KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS March 5, 2019

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS March 5, 2019 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Commissioners Gillie and Younggren were absent. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the February 19, 2019 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson began by presenting a quote to remodel some of the offices in her department. The quote of $47,669.04 from Spilde Construction includes remodeling the back office area into 3 individual offices, replacing the carpet in all of social services, and upgrading the lighting to LED lights. The quote was the only one received. Johnson then provided reports from the Northwest Mental Health Center on 2018 client numbers, the 4th quarter 2018 revenue/expenditure report, and the 2017 Minnesota Human Services Cost Report for the County. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to accept the quote from Spilde Construction in the amount of $47,669.04 and approve the remodeling project. Meeting with the County Board was Sheriff Mark Wilwant and Kelly Kukowski with the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department. Wilwant presented a request to create an eligibility list for future deputy vacancies, permission to hire Shelby Lee as a part-time on call jailer/dispatcher, and a contract with GeoComm to update the County’s 911 address points to comply with state requirements. Wilwant also presented quotes for a new squad vehicle which were as follows: C&M Chrysler 2019 Dodge Ram Big Horn 1500 $38,900.00 Westside Motors 2019 Dodge Ram Big Horn 1500 $38,138.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve creating an eligibility list for future deputy vacancies. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve hiring Shelby Lee as a part-time jailer/dispatcher at band and grade B-23-4 step 3. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the contract with GeoComm in the amount of $10,822 to update the address points for the County’s 911 system. After discussion, the County Board instructed Sheriff Wilwant to try to get by with the vehicles the department has until one can be budgeted for in 2020 and to use the idle patrol vehicle if needed. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson updated the Count Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. He informed the County Board that due to heavy snowfall, 9 locations had to be widened out using county equipment and crews and an additional 9 locations were widened using contractors. Bengtson also updated the County Board on a recent Minnesota Department of Transportation meeting on the planned US 75 project in Hallock, a bridge and fish ladder over Two Rivers in Hallock, and the status of filling the motor grader operator vacancy at the Karlstad shop. Bengtson presented quotes for a new rubber tire packer attachment which were as follows: Handy Hitch $29,922.00 Walk n Roll $41,922.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the low quote of $29,922 from Handy Hitch for the purchase of a new rubber tire packer. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve advertising tied projects SP036-610-017/SP035-070-009 (CSAH 10 from US Hwy 59 to the Roseau County line). Meeting with the County Board were Tim Williamson and Jack Pellinen of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to discuss the proposed Border to Border Touring Route through Kittson County. The route enters the county near Karlstad, runs through Karlstad, Halma and Lake Bronson, then runs west through the county crossing Hwy 75 near Northcote, then continues northwesterly to St. Vincent. The next step in the process is an environmental review. If approved, they will be back to update the County Board on the final approved route. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,890.75 Fiscal Services, DEED 2,018.34 GCR Tire Centers 7,698.00 Marco 2,566.88 Twamley Construction LLC/Ralph 3,375.00 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Kittson County Volunteer Ambulance 18,078.00 Kittson Health Insurance 5,244.84 Ottertail Power Company 3,369.49 Requip, Llc 3,624.40 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 7,225.51 PERA 0156-00 25,461.58 United Valley Bank 36,815.55 95 Payments less than $2000 35,468.46 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $130.55 A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for February. Committee Reports were given. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 fire protection agreement for McKinley Township with the Lancaster Fire Department in the amount of $1,808.44. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 fire protection agreement for Peatland Township with the Lancaster Fire Department in the amount of $1,122.88. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 fire protection agreement for Klondike Township with the Lake Bronson Fire Department in the amount of $1,578.85. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 audit engagement letter with Hoffman Philipp & Knutson PLLC. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #19-10 Two River Golf Club Inc Liquor License BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby grants a one-year (1) on-sale intoxicating liquor license to the Two Rivers Golf Club Inc in the amount of $300, for license year ending March 31, 2020 and recommends that said license be approved by the Minnesota Liquor Control Director. Voting in favor: Commissioners Johnson, Olson, and Wikstrom. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #19-11 Lancaster Riverside Golf Club Liquor License BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby grants a one-year (1) on-sale intoxicating liquor license to the Lancaster Riverside Golf Club in the amount of $300, for license year ending March 31, 2020 and recommends that said license be approved by the Minnesota Liquor Control Director Voting in favor: Commissioners Johnson, Olson, and Wikstrom. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Johnson to adopt the following resolution: #19-12 WAGON WHEEL RIDGE INC LIQUOR LICENSE BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby grants a one-year (1) on-sale intoxicating liquor license to the Wagon Wheel Ridge Inc in the amount of $300, for license year ending March 31, 2020 and recommends that said license be approved by the Minnesota Liquor Control Director. Voting in favor: Commissioners Johnson, Olson, and Wikstrom. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 Solid Waste Collection and Transportation License for Anderson Sanitation. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 Solid Waste Collection and Transportation License for Northern Sanitation. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 Sanitary Landfill license for MarKit Landfill. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to appoint Chris Mortenson and Kurt Kraulik to 4 year terms on the Kittson Marshall rural Water Board. The recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling on the Enbridge Tax Court case was discussed. The Supreme Court reversed the Tax Court’s ruling and remanded the case back to the Tax Court. County Administrator Christensen noted that this will likely drag the process out further. Christensen also presented a letter from Enbridge stating their willingness to work with the counties to postpone any repayment until after the Line 3 replacement was complete. It is his hope that the Legislature will step up and pay for the State’s mistake but if not, hopefully Enbridge will be willing to negotiate some sort of compromise. County Administrator Christensen also presented information on proposed legislation to help counties with the costs and administration of the 2020 Presidential Primary election. A draft copy of the proposed Kittson County Social Media policy was presented for first reading. No action taken. The 2018 Property Tax Services Report was presented for information. The Board adjourned to March 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRMAN ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator