Minnesota 4-H youth participate in Extension Legislative Action Day

Fourteen Minnesota 4-H youth were chosen to participate in the Extension Legislative Action Day hosted by the University of MN Extension Dean’s office on Thursday, February 28. Current Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors, Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports and Wildlife Ambassadors, and National 4-H Conference delegates were invited to this experience.

Representing Roseau County 4-H included Kaiya Novacek from Greenbush, a Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador and member of the Green Acres 4-H Club attending the University of Minnesota as a freshman. Nolan Hanson also attended from Roseau as a delegate of the National 4-H Conference, member of the Roseau 4-H Shooting Sports Club and President of Roseau County 4-H Leaders Council. Both youth were able to visit with their representative Dan Fabian and Commissioner Jack Swanson.