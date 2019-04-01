SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE MARCH 12, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY (MN) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE MARCH 12, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Daryle Dahl, Kristy Kjos, Dave Anderson, Sue Grafstrom, Martin Howes, Joe Laurin, Marlin Lindland, Tracy Bergstrom, Scott Johnson, Jason Braaten, Janine Lovold, Matt Fischer, Torin McCormack, John Wynne, Gretchen Mehmel, and Scott Laudenslager. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Added to the Consent Agenda: Appointment to the Extension Committee; approval to Hire a Deputy Treasurer; and, authorization to advertise for the Social Services Director position. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski stated that DNR Commissioner Strommen was planning to attend the March 26th Board Meeting but had a scheduling conflict. She has rescheduled for the May 14th Board Meeting. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $386,729.49 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Gretchen Mehmel & Scott Laudenslager (MnDNR) – Norris Camp/Baudette Wildlife Update Scott Laudenslager provided an update on the 2018 deer and bear harvests, and the projects scheduled for 2019. Gretchen Mehmel provided an update on Norris Camp, and mentioned that the camp is going “off the grid” by converting to solar power with propane generator backup. John Wynne – Rural Business Development Grant Opportunity The USDA invites Grant applications each year. Roseau County has applied in the past for the Rural Business Enterprise Grant, (RBEG). USDA has changed the name of this program to Rural Business Development Grant, and are currently taking applications. The deadline to apply is March 31st. Mr. Wynne asked the Board if Roseau County would like to apply. He suggested that we request $99,999, with Roseau County contributing $5,000, which would make the application more competitive. The existing RBEG Committee would administer this grant if our application is successful. Following discussion, the Board authorized submission of the grant application, and approved a Resolution of Sponsorship with Roseau County providing $5,000. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the February 26, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved the Application of Exempt Permit for HELPP, Inc.; approved the appointment of Brent Walsh to the Extension Committee; approved the hire of a regular full-time Deputy Treasurer (Grade 5, Step A); and, approved advertising for the Director of Social Services (Grade 13) position. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Lake of the Woods (LOW) One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) Governance Structure There are currently two potential legal governance structures available for the implementation of the LOW 1W1P: 1) Joint Power Collaboration (JPC), or 2) Joint Powers Entity (JPE). The five groups that are involved in this plan are Roseau and LOW Counties, Warroad River Watershed District, and Roseau and LOW SWCD. These groups would be managing the funds provided by the Grant. Following discussion, the Board approved a JPE with the following conditions: the Agreement establishing the JPE must include language that specifies that the JPE will have no employees; there will be no cost share provisions; the Entity cannot assume any debt; and the Entity cannot own any property or equipment. Commissioner Committee Reports (February 26 – March 12, 2019) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Red River Basin Commission Board; Operations; County Board Work Session; Building Committee; Roseau River Watershed Board; Red River Basin Board; NW Regional Development Commission; Roseau County Extension Committee; Roseau County Township Officers Association Annual Meeting. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations; County Board Work Session; Roseau County Township Officers Association Annual Meeting. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau County Township Officers Association Annual Meeting; University of Minnesota Extension Citizens Advisory Council; Legislative Committee; Roseau City Council; Operations; County Board Work Session; Building Committee; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board; Roseau County Extension Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Roseau County Township Officers Association Annual Meeting; Operations; County Board Work Session; Minnesota Rural Counties. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Northwest Regional Development Commission; Operations; County Board Work Session; Two Rivers Watershed; Roseau County Township Officers Association Annual Meeting. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 10:00 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (April 3, 2019)