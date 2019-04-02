STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: 14: OTHER CIVIL Court File No. 39-CV-19-74 Gregory S. Montanari and Mary Pamela Montanari a/k/a Mary P. Montanari, husband and wife, Plaintiffs, vs. August Wehman, and the unknown heirs SUMMONS of August Wehman; Jennie Pederson, and the unknown heirs of Jennie Pederson; Edith Senyk, and the unknown heirs of Edith Senyk; Edward R. Wehman, and the unknown heirs of Edward R. Wehman; Steven E. Wehman, Sr., and the unknown heirs of Steven E. Wehman, Sr.; Ronald L. Borgen, and the unknown heirs of Ronald L. Borgen; also, all other person unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: AUGUST WEHMAN, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AUGUST WEHMAN; JENNIE PEDERSON, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JENNIE PEDERSON; EDITH SENYK, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDITH SENYK; EDWARD R. WEHMAN, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD R. WEHMAN; STEVEN E. WEHMAN, SR., AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN E. WEHMAN, SR.; RONALD L. BORGEN, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD L. BORGEN; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy ofyour Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Steven A. Anderson Anderson Law Offices, P.A. P.O. Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph ofthe Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules ofPractice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Lake of the Woods County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast comer of Section 14, Township 161 North, Range 32 West of the 5th Principal Meridian, thence running West along the north line of said section a distance of 12 Rods to a point; thence running South parallel to the East line of said section a distance of 10 Rods to the Point of Beginning; thence running South parallel to the East line of said Section a distance of 10 Rods to a point; thence running East parallel to the north line of said section a distance of 12 Rods to the east line of said section, thence running North parallel to the East line of said section a distance of 10 Rods; thence running West parallel to the north line of said section a distance of 12 Rods to the Point of Beginning. The object of this action is an action to determine adverse claims. Dated this 25th day of March, 2019. ANDERSON LAW OFFICES, P.A. Steven A. Anderson – #17435X Attorney for the Plaintiffs 115 Roberts Avenue N.E. P.O. Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Phone: (218) 386-1040 Publish April 3, 10, 17, 2019