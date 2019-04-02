Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS MARCH 12, 2019 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition- Lost Warrant, Legislative Update, Approval for Job Descriptions, County Road 172, Remonumentation Fund and NWA Park. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of February 26, 2019. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $10,113.32, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,500.70, Commissioners Warrant’s $12,644.76. AUDITOR/TREASURER Claims Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $114,692.85, Road & Bridge $19,678.84, County Devel.$200.00 , Solid Waste, 42,122.32, Joint Dich $7,023.58, EDA, $1,186.48. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 3/12/2019 For Payment 3/15/2019 Vendor Name Amount BAYCOM, INC. 4,213.00 Cenbion, LLC 19,875.68 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 11,876.88 Counties Providing Technology 3,570.00 Howard’s Oil Company 4,443.75 LOW Highway Dept 6,197.13 Mar-Kit Landfill 14,470.00 Mn State Dept-Correction 17,944.55 Northern Light Region 3,044.63 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,575.00 Ranger GM 53,714.00 Roseau County Treasurer 7,023.58 Woody’s Service 7,241.00 Ziegler, Inc 3,473.14 52 Payments less than 2000 25,241.73 Final Total: 184,904.07 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: February 27, 2019 – $13,732.58- March 5, 2019- $157,037.15- March 6, 2019- $33,165.10. Job Descriptions-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof, and carried unanimously to approve the revised Job Description for Deputy Auditor/Treasurer-License Clerk-Board Admin at grade 11, points 253. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the revised Job Description for Deputy Auditor/Treasurer- License Supervisor-Election at grade 12, points 267. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to transition Erik Tange to the position of Deputy Auditor/Treasurer -License Supervisor- Elections at grade 12, points 267, $22.02 per hour effective June 1, 2019. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize County Auditor/Treasure, Lorene Hanson and Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to advertise, interview and hire Deputy Auditor/Treasurer at grade 11, step 1, $19.93 per hour, points 253. Lost Warrants-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrants for State of Minnesota, dated July 27, 2018 for $415.00 without furnishing indemnifying bond. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrants for Jon Waibel, dated December 12, 2018 for $354.25 without furnishing indemnifying bond with Commissioner Waibel abstaining from voting. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrants for James Austad, dated June 15, 2018 for $17.55 without furnishing indemnifying bond. Legislative Audit- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to support the following new language for Minnesota Statutes, section 6.56, the State Auditor must not bill or collect any outstanding amounts due, including interest, on any bill already issued for the cost of a supplemental calendar year audit for 2015 audit required by the auditor in the following counties: Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Pennington, Red Lake and Roseau and in addition, for the supplemental calendar year audit for 2016 for Lake of the Woods County. (a) The commissioner of management and budget must refund any amounts, including interest, paid by a county for a supplemental audit subject to this section. Amounts necessary to make the refunds are appropriated in fiscal year 2019 from the general fund to the commissioner of management and budget for that purpose. This is a onetime appropriation. (b) The commissioner must issue a refund within 30 days of documentation from a county verifying all amounts paid to the state auditor for the supplemental audit. PUBLIC WORKS-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the following Resolution: Lake of the Woods County Resolution No. 19-03-01,Border to Border Touring Route Project WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners serve as the Road Authority for all County and Township road maintenance in Lake of the Woods County, and WHEREAS, the session law from 2015 from the Minnesota Legislature mandated the Department of Natural Resources to develop a Border to Border Touring Route project “in northern Minnesota to work in conjunction with the Minnesota Four-Wheel Drive Association to address off-road vehicle touring routes”, and WHEREAS, this project was conceived by the members of the Minnesota 4-Wheel Drive Association (MN4WDA) and they are a citizen lead, non-profit organization dedicated to creating new recreational opportunities for off-road vehicles and educating the public about safe and sustainable motorized recreation, and WHEREAS, the proposed Border to Border Touring Route will cross the entire state of Minnesota from the North Dakota border to the shores of Lake Superior, and WHEREAS, the Border to Border Touring Route project crosses Lake of the Woods County on various State, County and Township roads. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Lake of the Woods Board of Commissioners supports development of the Border to Border Touring Route project. County Road 172-Commissioner Grund discussed County Road 172 informing Tim that a constituent called with concerns of flooding due to culvert issues. Tim informed the board that he will call the constituent with their concern. Badger Road-Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, and seconded by Commissioner Nordlof to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to take care of drainage and bill developer for the culverts with a road maintenance classification of C. Voting For- Commissioners Hasbargen, Grund, Arnesen and Nordlof, Abstained-Commissioner Waibel. Motion passes. Newly Hired-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that Jeff Otto was hired as a Heavy Equipment Operator Effective March 25, 2019 at grade 11, step 1, points 265 and $19.93 per hour. Recess-The meeting was called to recess at 10:15 a.m. and reconvened at10:20 a.m.as follows: MIS DIRECTOR-MIS Director Peder Hovland met with the board to discuss the VM Assessments and Servers which need to be updated. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the upgrade in the amount of $35,000 with $6,000 from the Enhancement Technology Fund and the remainder from the MIS technology fund. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the process for county review of deeds or other instrument conveying of a parcel of land for transfer or division for conformity with the county’s land use regulations before the recording of deeds. Josh also discussed a request of funds from the remonumentation fund which is outside of the remonumentation boundary in Swift township. Josh will draw up a proposal and bring back to the board. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following resolution: A RESOLUTION REQUIRING COUNTY REVIEW OF A DEED OR OTHER INSTRUMENT CONVEYING A PARCEL OF LAND FOR TRANSFER OR DIVISION FOR CONFORMITY WITH THE COUNTY’S LAND USE REGULATIONS-Lake of the Woods County-Resolution #19-03-02 WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute § 272.162 specifies the conditions when a local government may restrict parcel transfers or land divisions; and WHEREAS, the 90th Legislature adopted Chapter 1 in the 2017 First Special Session, amending Minnesota Statute § 272.162; and WHEREAS, the amended Minnesota Statute § 272.162 authorizes a county to review a deed or other instrument conveying a parcel of land for transfer or division before it is recorded, ensuring conformity with the county’s land use regulations; and WHEREAS, a county’s review of a proposed land transfer or division will protect landowners from problems arising from property splits not compliant with zoning regulations or inaccurate parcel descriptions; and WHEREAS, a county must choose to assume the authority to review deeds or other instruments conveying parcels of land for transfer or division; and WHEREAS, the effective date of this Resolution shall be May 1, 2019, which will allow sufficient time for proper notification to certain parties; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, Lake of the Woods County requires the review of a deed or other instrument conveying a parcel of land for transfer or division for conformity with the county’s land use regulations before the county transfers or divides the land or its net tax capacity in the official records. COUNTY ASSESSOR-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve a county issued credit card to Tyler Swanson with a limit of $1,500. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve a cell phone stipend for Tyler Swanson in the amount of $60.00 per month, effective April 1, 2019. DNR-Baudette Area Wildlife Supervisor Scott Laudenslager, Red Lake Area Wildlife Manager Gretchen Mehmel met with the board and reviewed the past accomplishments and current projects in Lake of the Woods County. PAUL BUNYAN TRANSIT-Paul Bunyan Transit, Executive Director, Lezlie Grubich and Operations Manager/Safety Coordinator, LuAnn Bleiler met with the board to thank them for the help of purchasing the new bus and to inform them that they found another driver for the area so they are in the process of expanding services out to Williams area and other possible transportation in the area. LuAnn informed the board that they will be advertising when the expansion service becomes available. Northerly Park-The board discussed the Northerly Park and the proposed plan for a Visitor Center/Store. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 12:10 p.m. Attest: March 26, 2019 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen Publish April 3, 2019