Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Good walleye and pike reports for the last week of March. The last day to leave fish houses on the lake overnight unattended was March 31. Some anglers still ice fishing with collapsible houses. Pike action still hot and pre-spawn fish have the feedbag on. 12′ hot depth with live sucker minnows or deadbait on quick strike rigs. Walleyes open through April 14, pike season open continuous. Auger extensions needed.

On the Rainy River… It’s game on for open water walleye and sturgeon fishing. Boat ramps at Birchdale and Frontier open. More open water on river daily. Big fish being caught. Jigging with a minnow or plastic working well. Some trolling crankbaits with success. Lots of sturgeon. Remember, catch and release only for walleyes through April 14. Catch and release for sturgeon through April 23rd with the keep season starting April 24th.

Up at the NW Angle… A few anglers still ice fishing. Walleyes coming from 14-22′. Saugers and jumbo perch mixed in. Some big pike being caught as well. This time of year, call ahead to resort for daily info and ice conditions. A complete list of lodging and fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.