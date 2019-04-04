Adeline Ethel Grahn, 86, of Lake Bronson, MN, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hallock hospital. Adeline was born in Caribou Township on March 30, 1932, to Albert and Ethel Ekholm. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950. She confirmed in the Covenant Church in Lancaster. She then graduated from Bemidji State College in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She taught in Thief River Falls, Lake Bronson, and Karlstad schools. On June 7, 1956, she married Gordon Grahn at Lake Bronson. Adeline enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the deer hunting cabin and loved going on fishing trips. She was also a very crafty person doing sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She liked to play bingo, cards and going to the casino on occasion. Also during the summer she spent many hours painting and wallpapering many homes in Kittson County. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Lake Bronson Legion. She is survived by daughter Lynette (Michael) Taylor of Deerwood, MN, daughter in law Lynn Grahn of Thief River Falls MN; four grandchildren Chelsey (Jason) Zaffke of Boy River, MN, Callie (Chris) Wold Maple Grove, MN, Brent (Yvonne) Grahn Prior Lake, MN, and Kayla Grahn St Cloud, MN; four great grandchildren Henry and Jack Zaffke, and Odin and Estelle Grahn; sister Darlene Carlson of Lancaster, MN. Adeline was preceded in death by husband Gordon, son Denal, half-brother Alvin Ekholm, and special friends Arlo Spilde and Virgil Poole. Celebration of life will be held at Austin Funeral Home on April 6 at 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon at Grace Church.