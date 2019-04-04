Allen Ray Clow, 65, passed away with dignity March 26, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by family presence and love. Allen was born January 31, 1954, in Grand Forks, ND, to Johnny and Elsie (Hoffmann) Clow. He was raised with his older brothers Gary and Galen on the family farm near Orleans, MN. Allen attended school in Lancaster, MN, and graduated in 1972. Following high school, Allen earned his degree in Auto Mechanics from Northland College in Thief River Falls, MN. In the years that followed Northland College, Allen worked on the family farm and held a variety of jobs at: Country Kitchen in Thief River Falls, Tom Weleske Construction, C&M Ford, Ryden Development – all of Hallock, MN, and RCIS Crop Insurance as an adjuster for 24 years. Allen married Cindy Hong Jennewein on July 17, 1993, in an outside ceremony on the Clow farm. Together Allen and Cindy enjoyed 25 years of farm and community life with family and friends. Allen was on the Clow Township board, a member of the Lancaster Lion’s Club, the Kittson County Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, and Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. Allen loved life and enjoyed his relationship with Cindy, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Allen also loved caring for mom and dad in their senior years, auto racing/NASCAR, cooking, making cranberry steamed pudding, cutting out/decorating Christmas sugar cookies, candy red-hots, being with people, supporting community activities, Lion’s Club, Coors Lite, snowmobiling, his work (farming/farm life/crop adjusting), the Class of ’72 class meetings and reunions, and winning prizes! In all aspects, Allen’s life was one of unconditional love for others. Allen is survived by his wife Cindy, Children: Jason Clow (Amanda Gonzales), Peoria, AZ; Rachel Clow, Fargo, ND; Jonelle Clow, Gilbert, AZ; Christopher Jennewein (Stacy), Grand Forks, ND; Nathan Jennewein (Heather), Sioux Falls, SD; Grandchildren Tyler Clow (Aiesha Hagen), El Mirage, AZ; Samantha Clow, St Cloud, MN; Kali Lee, Kenadee Lee, along with their father Cory Lee, Fargo, ND; Tyler Jennewein (Kristi), Fargo, ND; Cody Jennewein, Grand Forks, ND; Katrina Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD; Jasmine Jennewein, Sioux Falls, SD; Great Grandchild Amira Jama, St Cloud, MN; Brother Galen (Cindy) Clow, Thief River Falls, MN; Sister-in-law Peggy Clow, Thief River Falls Falls, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and former son-in-law Paul Alvarado, Gilbert, AZ. Allen was preceded in death by parents Johnny and Elsie Clow, mother and father-in-law Percy and Mildred Hong, brother Gary Clow, and numerous other relatives. Visitation for Allen will be Friday, April 5, from 7-9 p.m., with a prayer service 8 pm at the Lancaster, MN Covenant Church, 108 3rd St. A celebration of Allen’s life will be Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. in the Lancaster Covenant Church. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Lancaster Lions Club, 407 Minnesota Ave, Lancaster, MN, 56735, Kittson County Volunteer Ambulance Service, 1010 S Birch Ave, Hallock, MN 56728, or to the charity of your choice. God bless the precious memory of our beloved Allen Clow. Funeral arrangements have been made through Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN; www.austinfuneralchapel.com