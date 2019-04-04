Greenbush-Badger Lions club to hold benefit for Mike Yager April 7 in Badger

To help defray medical expenses, the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club will be sponsoring a pancake breakfast on Sunday, April 7, for Mike Yager of Badger, Minn., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The benefit will take place at St. Mary’s church in Badger. A raffle also will also take place at the time of the breakfast.

During the time when the flu outbreak hit the area, 71-year-old Yager became ill with the flu and pneumonia.

“I was taken to the Roseau hospital by ambulance and then airlifted to Grand Forks and stayed there for about six weeks.” he said.

A week after returning to Roseau Manor, Mike suffered two heart attacks, one right after the other.

“Blood clots were thought to cause the heart attacks,” Mike’s wife, Debby commented. “They were able to give him CPR and resucitate him both times. It was a warning call.”

He was again airlifted to Grand Forks where he stayed until mid-February. He then returned to Roseau Manor and was there until the last week in March.

“I kind of came home against the doctor’s advice but that was my mission … to get back home,” Mike stated. “I’ve been improving quite a bit – beginning to walk on my own. Before it was to use a wheelchair and a walker with the aid of two nurses. And, Debby is at home so she is taking care of me and cooks for me.”

The couple resides on the Yager Century Farm, one of the four oldest in Roseau County. Along with farming and having cattle, Mike was also an employee of Polaris for ten years.

The Yager’s have been married for almost 42 years and are the parents of four children.