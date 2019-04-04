Kittson approves emergency declaration in preparation of flooding

On April 2, the Kittson County Board of Commissioners approved an emergency declaration, joining a majority of counties bordering the Red River to do so in preparation of possible major flooding.

Emergency Management Director Scot Olson said this “starts the clock” on any flood expenses from this date on.

Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson said they expected to start seeing water on roads toward the end of this week, as temperatures warmed up.

Olson said the weather so far couldn’t be better in keeping the thaw slow. The flood crest at Wilkin County, south of Fargo, was expected to be done this week and Clay County had scaled back their efforts.

Sandbag central had been set up in Hallock for Tuesday, April 9, with students from local high schools being asked to help fill the goal of 3,000 sandbags.

