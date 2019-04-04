Luverne Kiene, 94, of Kennedy, Minnesota, passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Luverne was born October 28, 1924, in Underwood, Minnesota, to Maurice and Christine Woldy. Luverne and husband Ell were involved in farming their entire lives in the Kennedy area. After Ell’s death in 1971, Lu jumped into the business with both feet. She kept the legacy of the family and farm well preserved. Luverne enjoyed her daily crosswords and keeping up with the markets and current events, but enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren the most. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Christine; a sister, Betty; husband, Ell; and son, Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Reitmeier, Chandler, AZ; granddaughters, Jonelle Clow, Gilbert, AZ, and Rachel Clow, West Fargo, ND; great granddaughters, Kena and Kali Lee, Fargo, ND; and special friends, Jon and Christine Pietruszewski, Kennedy, MN. Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Maria Lutheran Church, Kennedy. Interment will be in the Kennedy City Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Patti Swanson, organist with special music by Kevin and Connie Dekrey. Honorary pall bearers will be Mike Chrun, John Chrun, Tim Lysford, Doug Lysford, Kevin Dekrey, Jeff Pierce and Jon Pietruszewski. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.