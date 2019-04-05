Adams to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Cindy Adams of Lake Bronson is among nine recipients who will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums at their Annual Meeting and Conference on April 25.

The Alliance will also be honoring seven local history projects with a Minnesota History Award. The event will be held at Treasure Island Resort and Casino located near Red Wing.

Adam Smith, History Awards Committee Chair stated, “Each project symbolizes the great work being done by local history organizations across the state and each individual’s commitment to serving the local history community.”

Cindy Adams has been curator of the Kittson County Museum in Lake Bronson for 30 years and has the earned the respect of her peers in the Minnesota History community and from the many people who visit the museum each year.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!