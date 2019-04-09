Foreclosure/Richard A. Solberg and Cynthia H. Solberg

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 20, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $337,611.31 MORTGAGOR: Richard A. Solberg and Cynthia H. Solberg MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None MORTGAGEE: Ultima Bank Minnesota DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: March 24, 2015, as Document No. 283279, in the office of the Roseau County Recorder. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: None LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: PARCEL I: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ SE ¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), in township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of said Section 29; thence Easterly, on and along the South line of said Section 29, a distance of 2,729 feet; thence Northerly, parallel with the West line of said Section 29, a distance of 495 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel herein intended to be described; thence continuing Northerly, parallel with the West line of said Section 29, a distance of 198 feet; thence Easterly, parallel with the South line of said Section 29, a distance of 455 feet; thence Southerly, parallel with the West line of said Section 29, a distance of 198 feet; thence Westerly, parallel with the South line of said Section 29, a distance of 455 feet to the Point of Beginning and there terminating. Also conveying unto the Grantee an easement for ingress and egress purposes, over and across the already existing driveway located on the Easterly 250 feet of the Southerly 900 feet of the SE ¼ SW ¼ of said Section 29, and on the Northerly 207 feet of the Southerly 900 feet of the Westerly 250 feet of the SW ¼ SE ¼ of said Section 29. PARCEL II: The East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E ½ SW ¼) and Lots Three (3) and Four (4), EXCEPT the West Seven Hundred (700) feet of Lot 4, all in Section Thirty-one (31), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Forty-two (42) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau County AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $389,397.81 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PLACE OF SALE: Roseau County Sheriff’s Department, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns. MORTGAGORS RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION None The following information is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 580.025 and 580.04: (1) Street Address of Property: Address unassigned, Roseau County, Minnesota (2) Name of Transaction Agent, Residential Mortgage Servicer, Lender &/or Broker: N/A (3) Tax Parcel Identification Number of the Property: 20.0058600 and 20.0054103 (4) Transaction Agent’s Mortgage Identification Number, if known: N/A (5) Name of Mortgage Originator, if stated on mortgage: N/A (6) Date on which Occupant must vacate Property, if mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or property redeemed under 580.23: 11:59 p.m. on June 19, 2020. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE (5) UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Ultima Bank Minnesota HELLMUTH & JOHNSON, PLLC Dated: April 8, 2019 By: Joel A. Hilgendorf, I.D. # 315953 Attorneys for Mortgagee 8050 West 78th Street Edina, MN 55438 (952) 941-4005 File No.: 24715.0008 (April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8 & 15, 2019)