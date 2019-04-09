General Notice to Control or Eradicate Noxious Weeds Notice is hereby given this tenth day of April, 2019, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, Subdivision 1 (2009), that all persons in Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they occupy or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method, but the method(s) applied may need to be repeated in order to prevent the spread of viable noxious weed seeds and other propagating parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general weed notice may mean that an individual notice, Minnesota Statues, Section 18.83, Subdivision 2 (2013), will be issued. An individual notice may be appealed within two working days of receipt to the appeal committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with an individual weed notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who fail to comply. If the work is hired done by the inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. You may obtain this information from your County Agricultural Inspectors. More information regarding statewide listed noxious weed, the MN noxious Weed Law and a list of County Agricultural Inspectors and Designated County Employees can be obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Website by visiting: http://www.mda.state.mn.us/weedcontrol. Maranda Dahl/Dane Lynch County Agricultural Inspectors 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN 56623 218-634-1945 maranda_d@co.-lake-of-the-woods.mn.us dane_l@co.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us