George A. Krum, 86

George A. Krum age 86 of Shoreview, Minnesota and formerly of East Grand Forks passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.

George was born May 11, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harry “Archie” and Mildred (Debertin) Krum. His family moved to East Grand Forks in 1940 and he graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School in 1950. George attended the University of North Dakota for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served his country as an Aviation Electronics Technician during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956.

On September 10, 1966 George was united in marriage to Janet Bergstrom. The couple made their home in East Grand Forks where they raised four children. George was mechanically inclined and good with his hands. He worked in his family’s concrete business early in his career. He subsequently worked as a diesel mechanic for E.W. Wylie Trucking and later as a maintenance mechanic for Baltimore Spice. He retired in 1996.

George was a devoted family man: a role he clearly relished. He took great pride in his family and they often referred to him as their “fearless leader.” For many years George could be seen cruising the streets of East Grand Forks chauffeuring his kids to their various activities in the family’s wood-paneled Ford station wagon with the bumper sticker on the back that said “Official Mafia Staff Car.”

George had a great sense of humor and the gift of gab. He enjoyed good conversation over a hot cup of coffee. He had great affection for his East Grand Forks north end neighborhood and felt blessed to have wonderful neighbors. In retirement George enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork and visiting with anyone who passed by. He was an avid reader, a huge hockey fan, and a grill master extraordinaire. He was also a loyal member of the East Grand Forks Masonic Lodge for over 65 years.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Mildred Krum.

George is survived by his loving family: wife Janet of Shoreview; sons Eric (Kathy) Krum of Roseville, Minnesota, Gregg (Becky) Krum of Roseville; daughters Kayleen (Scott) Larson of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Carolyn (Derek) Weber of Wheatland, North Dakota; grandchildren Charlotte, Natalie, and Amelia Krum; sister Joyce (Gorman) Johnson; nephews Keith (Shari) Johnson, Loren Johnson; and niece Marilyn (Dave) Goodwin.

Burial and graveside family service will take place in the summer at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, Minnesota. Date and time will be announced later.