Lake of the Woods (MN) County/Bid Notice

COUNTY PROJECT – BIDS CLOSE May 1, 2019 – 4:00 P.M. NOTICE: Lake of the Woods County Public Works Department will be accepting bids until 4:00 P.M. on May 1, 2019 for the County project listed below: C.P.2019-01 CALCIUM CHLORIDE DELIVERY & APPLICATION The major items of work are: 114,000 gallons CaCI (38% Solution) Delivered and Spread or 138,000 gallons MgCI (30% Solution) Delivered and Spread. Bid forms are available from Lake of the Woods County Public Works Department, 306 8t h Avenue S.E., Baudette, MN from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Telephone: 218-634-1767. Bidders must use bid form provided . The Public Works Director reserves the right to reject any or all bids received. Tim Erickson Public Works Director Lake ofthe Woods County