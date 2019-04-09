Robert Stanley Lorenson, 83

Robert Stanley Lorenson, the son of the late Edward and Laura (Woyach) Lorenson, was born on Aug. 18, 1935, at Greenbush, MN. He attended school and grew to manhood in the Grass Lake community and graduated from Middle River High School in 1954. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Bob contracted polio in 1946 and after being hospitalized in the Twin Cities returned to Middle River and later farmed with his family in the Thief Lake community for many years. He served on the Thief Lake Town Board for many years. On Dec. 9, 1972, he married Marilyn Qualey at First Lutheran Church in Middle River and the two made their home on their farm in Thief Lake Township. He was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed making and playing the board game “Aggravation”. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially working at Honker Flats Greenhouse. They moved to Thief River Falls in 2011. Marilyn passed away Oct. 14, 2014, and Bob continued his home in Thief River Falls. He passed away Tues., April 2, at his home at the age of 83 years, 7 months and 14 days.

He is survived by children: Michael (Rose) Lorenson, of Karlstad; Valerie Shambeau, of Newfolden; Tracy (Gaylan) Melvie, of Spearfish, SD; Jennifer (Special friend Keith Johnson) Lundeen, of Thief River Falls; and Jamie (Deana) Lorenson, International Falls, MN; 10 grandchildren: Daniel Rokke, Nick and Mark Lorenson; Jacob Larson; Vanessa Prose; Kaeley, Brody and Ashley Merrill, and Gust and Madilyn Lorenson; 10 great-grandchildren: Emerald, Zantasia and Steven Pittman, Tucker and Tatum Larson, Noah, Lauren and Holly Prose, Kasen Muzzy and Kolter Hemmestvedt; two brothers: Raymond (Charlotte), of Grand Rapids, MN and Arnold (Peggy), of Crosby, MN. and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceeded in death by his wife, his parents, one son: Vincent, one granddaughter: Brandi, two brothers: Edward,Jr. and Donald, and three sisters: Grace, Thelma and Loretta in infancy.