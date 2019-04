“Wondrous Love,” a cantata written by Lloyd Larson, will be featured at a public performance on Palm Sunday, April 14, 7p.m., at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad.

This performance is sponsored by the Karlstad Area Ministerium.

The vocalists come from the communities of Hallock, Lake Bronson, Newfolden and Warren in addition to Karlstad.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!