Fourth annual bull sale held at Waage Farms March 30

About eight years ago at a Purina Feed meeting, brothers Ryan Waage of Greenbush and Ross Waage of Strathcona, happened to meet up with Chad Zehnder of Stanchfield, Minn.

“After we got to know each other well, we found out that Chad was in the Charolais (cattle) business,” Ross Waage said. “Basically, how we got involved was I called Chad and asked if he would ever run into a good Charolais cow to let us know. About a year later he called saying he had found one and we purchased that cow together.

“Around five years ago we decided to go into a 50/50 partnership.”

On Saturday, March 30, at 5:00 p.m., the fourth annual Zehnder Waage (ZW) Partnership bull sale was held at the Waage Farms location southeast of Greenbush.

On this day, forty-five prized Charolais and eight Red Angus purebred registered bulls were in pens for viewing on both sides of the walkway leading to the sale facility. Prior to this time the bulls were available for viewing at Waage’s Strathcona location.

This sale was “top shelf” … fifty-three bulls were sold on an average of one every two-three minutes!

A week before the auction, videos of the bulls were taken by DV Auction, one of the largest internet sales companies in the nation. The videos were available on

dvauction.com.

Inside Waage Farms sale facility were two huge screens, one on each side of the auctioneer platform, that showed each of the bulls as they were being auctioned off. Bidding could be done online or by those in attendance which numbered over 100.

The bulls went to the states of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Ryan commented, “We are very happy with the sales and the turnout.”

A complimentary supper of spaghetti, bread sticks, desserts, and refreshments was served following the auction.

