Karlstad votes down Sunday liquor ordinance, will re-consider in May

The City of Karlstad might be getting closer to a Sunday liquor ordinance.

At the regular council meeting on April 1, the city council voted down a motion to allow Sunday liquor sales by a vote of 3 to 2.

Tony Huotte and Holly Burkel of SuperMarket Foods were in attendance to ask if the council could re-open the topic of a Sunday ordinance.

Huotte said they get customers passing through town from Canada and Lake of the Woods, but have to send them elsewhere, such as Greenbush for liquor on Sundays.

State law allows cities to decide on Sunday liquor sales; businesses can sell between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A year ago, the city council voted the idea down, but may be more open this year.