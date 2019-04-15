Museum to break ground on addition in August

The Kittson County Museum is expanding.

At the regular Kittson County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 2, Kittson County Historical Society Director Cindy Adams and board member Everett Englund presented plans for an addition to the museum in Lake Bronson.

The 48’ by 80’ addition will be added to the west side of the current location and will contain space for programs and special exhibits, plus a new storage area.

The space would be used for interpretive exhibits, but not artifacts, and could be rented by groups, which would provide additional income.

The current main building is 60’ by 100’. Adams said the genealogy portion has grown so much that it takes up the current meeting room.

The Historical Society received money from the Curtis Miller Estate and wanted to see the money used for a project. The Museum also plans to fundraise for the remaining portion. The estimated cost of the addition is $323,000.

Adams said once the building is up, it would be eligible for grants on specific pieces such as the HVAC system and lighting. The Society asked the contractor that all supplies and work come from within the county.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!