SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE MARCH 26, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY(MN) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE MARCH 26, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Kristy Kjos, Dave Anderson, Sue Grafstrom, Laverne Voll, and Tracy Halstensgard.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

A request to repurchase tax forfeited property, and a Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency were added to the Agenda. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditor Monsrud stated that the 2015 State Re-Audit, conducted by the State Auditor’s Office, will soon reach completion. Commissioner Falk mentioned that he attended a Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) meeting in Fargo that included a discussion regarding buffer program implementation. He requested that the Board review our buffer program at the April 2nd County Board Work Session. Commissioner Swanson provided a handout on upcoming AMC-sponsored events. Coordinator Pelowski presented thank you notes from the Warroad Rescue Squad and the Roseau Food Pantry.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $348,734.52

DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS

Laverne Voll – Drainage Issue

Laverne Voll met with the Board regarding concerns with the Ditch 18 system. He requested that the ditch system be maintained and repaired; that the landowners that pay into the ditch system want protection; and that the current system is in need of maintenance as it does not provide that protection This item will be added to the April 9th Highway Committee meeting for further discussion.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the March 12, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved advertising for a Heavy Equipment Operator (Grade 5) position; approved the Safety Training Contract; approved the Roseau County Trailblazers 3rd Benchmark; and approved the creation of an In-Home Treatment position in the Social Services Department, the development of a Job Description, and submitting of that Job Description to TruSight for evaluation.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Auditor

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Property Transfer

Auditor Monsrud explained that MnDOT contacted Engineer Ketring regarding the transfer of a piece of property along County Road 15, as there appears to be no existing easement for the County Road. MnDOT will issue a Quit Claim deed to the County at no cost. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-03-02

MN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PROPERTY TRANSFER

WHEREAS, the State of Minnesota has proposed deeding a piece of property located in Jadis Township to the County of Roseau.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners does hereby approve the transfer of property more fully described as follows:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 162 North, Range 40 West, Roseau County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21; thence North on and along the west side of said section a distance of 305 feet, more or less, to the southerly side of the railroad right of way; thence East on and along the south side of said railroad right of way a distance of 285 feet; thence South a distance of about 305 feet, more or less, to the south boundary of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21; thence West a distance of 285 feet to the beginning; lying westerly of a line run parallel with and distant 33 feet easterly of the westerly boundary thereof; containing 10,017 square feet, more or less.

Debt Compliance Policy and Procedures Update

Auditor Monsrud stated that our existing policy has not been updated since 2012. She requested the Board authorize Ehlers to update our “Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy and Procedures” at a cost of $200.00. Ehlers recommended that we do so to remain in compliance with Municipal Bond regulations. After discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-03-03

ADOPTING POST-ISSUANCE DEBT COMPLIANCE POLICY FOR TAX-EXEMPT AND TAX-ADVANTAGED GOVERNMENTAL BONDS

WHEREAS, Roseau County, Minnesota (the “County”) from time to time will issue tax-exempt and tax-advantaged governmental bonds; and

WHEREAS, under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended and related regulations (the “Code”), and Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) the County is required to take certain actions after bond issuance to ensure that interest on those bonds remains in compliance with the Code and SEC; and

WHEREAS, the County has determined to adopt a policy regarding how the County will carry out its compliance responsibilities via written procedures, and to that end, has caused to be prepared documents titled Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy and Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Procedures; and

WHEREAS, The Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of the County has reviewed the Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy in connection with the Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Procedures and has determined that it is in the best interest of the County to adopt the Policy.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY ROSEAU COUNTY, MINNESOTA; the Board approves the Policy as shown in the form attached; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; the County staff is authorized to take all actions necessary to carry out the Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy and Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Procedures.

Application to Repurchase Tax-Forfeited Property

Auditor Monsrud presented an application received from a landowner to repurchase their tax-forfeited property. Following discussion, the Board approved the application.

Highway

Call for Bids – Milling, Grading, Bituminous Surfacing, and Box Culvert Installation

Engineer Ketring met with the Board to request approval to Call for Bids for S.A.P. 068-609-019 and S.A.P. 068-609-020, (County Road 9 milling, grading, bituminous surfacing, and box culvert installation). The bids will be opened on April 22nd, for presentation to the Board at their Regular Meeting scheduled for April 23rd. The Board approved the Call for Bids.

Emergency Management

Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency

Emergency Manager Grafstrom requested the Board approve declaring a state of emergency for Roseau County. She explained that even though imminent flooding is unlikely, declaring a state of emergency now would allow State and/or Federal funds to reimburse the cost of flood fighting supplies and labor, if applicable. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-03-04

RESOLUTION DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS the significant snowpack and high water content of winter storms during February 1st, 2019 through March 22nd of 2019 has the potential to impact the population of Roseau County and its cities; and

WHEREAS the potential for a high water or major flooding event could cause a significant amount of public property damage; and

WHEREAS Roseau County Homeland Security and Emergency Management requests the Roseau County Board of Commissioners to declare Roseau County in a STATE OF EMERGENCY for the preparation of mitigation of and/or flood response.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners declares Roseau County in a STATE OF EMERGENCY for conditions resulting from the winter storms during February 1st, 2019 through March 22nd of 2019.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

Transportation Funding Resolution

Commissioner Swanson stated that the Association of Minnesota Counties asked all 87 Counties to pass a Transportation Funding Resolution. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-03-01

TRANSPORTATION FUNDING RESOLUTION

WHEREAS Minnesota Counties maintain 30,742 miles of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) roads and 14,141 miles of county roads, totaling over 30% of the state’s roadways; and

WHEREAS the total annual need is $1.084 billion over the next 25 years just to maintain the current CSAH and county road system, not including expansion; and

WHEREAS the annual funding gap for counties has resulted in deferring basic maintenance, delaying expansion projects with resulting safety concerns, mounting congestion, and missed economic growth for businesses and commuters; and

WHEREAS a comprehensive and sustainable transportation solution should include robust funding for roads, bridges, and transit, and address the varying needs in different parts of the state; and

WHEREAS increased funding for Minnesota’s Highway User Tax Distribution Fund would provide additional, stable funds for MnDOT, all 87 counties, all cities with a population of 5,000 or more, and townships across the state;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners encourages the Minnesota Legislature to pass and the Governor to sign a bill that brings adequate funding to Minnesota’s statewide transportation system.

Commissioner Committee Reports (March 12 – March 26, 2019)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Red River Basin Commission Board; Board of Soil and Water Resources (BWSR); Natural Resources Joint Powers Board.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Land of the Dancing Sky Agency on Aging Committee; Warroad Watershed Board; Social Services Board; Emergency Management.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Public Health Committee; Roseau School Board; Northwest Emergency Communications Board; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee; Association of MN Counties Board of Directors; Social Services Board; Domestic Violence Advisory Committee; Customs & Border Protection; Northwest Minnesota Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Natural Resources Joint Powers Board; Social Services Board; LOW One Watershed One Plan.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Red River Basin Commission Board.

Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

(April 17, 2019)