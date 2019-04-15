Two Rivers Watershed District/Notice to contractor

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Notice is hereby given that quotes will be accepted at the office of the Two Rivers Watershed District, at 410 South 5th Street, Suite 112, Hallock, Minnesota 56728, until 4:30 p.m., May 3, 2019 for the rental of fully operated excavation equipment for the 2019 construction season. Proposals are being requested for tractors, mowers, draglines, dozers, scrapers, blades, trucks and crawler mounted draglines or backhoes.

Equipment Rate Sheet forms are available at the District Office or by calling 218-843-3333.

All quotes submitted via U.S. mail, email, or in person will be accepted. Current Certificates of Workmens Compensation and Liability Insurance are not required, but are encouraged. No faxed proposals will be allowed. Incomplete proposals will not be considered.

The Two Rivers Watershed District reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive irregularities therein.

April 11, 2019

Dan Money, District Administrator

Two Rivers Watershed District