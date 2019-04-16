School District #676 (Badger MN) Proceedings Monday, March 11, 2019

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, March 11, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room.

1. Call to Order at 7:42 P.M.

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome and Stacey Warne

Absent: Shena Brandt

1. 3. Absent Department Manager: Jarod Magnusson

2. Visitor Comments

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the March 11th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. U.C.

4. Minutes

4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the February 11th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting with the corrections to 7.1.k. Motion seconded by Member Dostal.

5. Consent Agenda

5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #59173 through check #59238 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated March 6th, 2019 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. U.C.

6. Communications

6. 1. Superintendent

6. 1. a. Building and Grounds

•Concerns regarding the amount of snow on the roof. Jarod and Robert have spent time removing the snow from the roof. They removed about half, but anticipating more snow in the forecast later this week. Board Member Hauger commented on the vast amount of snow removed from parking lots this year.

6. 1. b. Student Enrollment

• As of March 6th, 2019 : Badger Enrollment is: 216

• March 6th, 2018 : Badger Enrollment was: 229

• *see attached

6. 1. c. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 08 Scholarships

• *see attached

6. 1. d. Badger School District Academic Calendar 2019 – 2020

• School Board and Badger Education Association will be presented 3 options prior to the April Board Meeting

• All options will include 172 instructional days

• School Board will be asked to approve the calendar during the April School Board Meeting

6. 1. e. Badger FIRST Robotics

• Badger FIRST Robotics Team #3750 participated in the Lake Superior Regional in Duluth March 7-9

• Team 3750 finished in 2nd place after qualification rounds with an 8-1 record

• TAs 2nd Place alliance captains Badger students selected Team 3102 Nevis Tech-No-Tigers and Team 5690 SubZero Robotics from Esko.

• Team 3750 and alliance members emerged Lake Superior Regional CHAMPIONS upon completion of playoff rounds.

• Other awards earned by Team 3750 include: The Industrial Design Award, The Safety Hard Hat Award and the 2nd place for Junkyard Robot creation

•Team 3750 will compete in the following events:

•The Great Northern Regional in Grand Forks (Wednesday – Saturday, March 13-16)

•The Minnesota State High School League FIRST Robotics State Championships (May 18th)

•FIRST Robotics World Championships in Detroit Michigan (April 24th – 27th)

•Board Member Dostal and Swenson provided an update on Team 3750’s successful weekend in Duluth

•Board Member Hauger asked if it was necessary for the team to compete in Grand Forks this weekend since they have already qualified for Worlds. Member Hauger also asked how much the district has spent on Robotics this year. Members Swenson and Dostal answered questions about Robotics for the board.

•Board Member Hauger asked what the total amount of time the kids could probably be missing from school due to Robotics. Superintendent Jerome and Member Swenson figured it was 9 ½ days. Member Hauger asked at what point we say “no” to the amount of time students are out of school due to activities. Member Rhen states these experience are a valuable extension of the classroom. Member Hauger indicated he was in agreement with these activities being good for our students. He was wondering if there is a state guideline for maximum number of days students can be gone for school sponsored activities.

6. 1. f. Badger School Play

•Mrs. Becky Dahlgren is the Director

•Play involves 28 students ranging in grades from 7th – 12th

•Performances are March 21st and 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

•Tickets are sold at the door : $10.00 adult / $5.00 student

• *See attached

6. 1. g. VEX Robotics Fundraising Event

•VEX Robotics will host a fundraising event to offset expenses related to upcoming events.

• *see attached

6. 1. h. Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center

•April 8th – 12th

•Nineteen 7th grade students will attend

•Mrs. Shannon Dostal is lead advisor

• *please see attached schedule of WR classes

6. 1. i. 2018-2019 School Calendar

•Review of existing school calendar which was approved by board last year as well as approved by Badger Education Association

•Discussion regarding recent proposed legislation

•Makeup days May 28, 29, 30

6. 1. j. “Snow Day Relief” proposed legislation

•Thursday, March 7, the Senate passed their “Snow Day Relief” bill by a vote of 61-2

•The Senate bill allows school boards to count any time lost in the calculation of the required days and hours of instruction.

•During the floor debate, an amendment was adopted to include either allow employees the opportunity to work on another day or compensate employees for those days.

•Similar language exists in a House bill.

•The House Education Policy Committee passed the companion bill this week.

•However, the bill was amended to allow a school district that had instructional days scheduled for January 29, 30 or 31 but canceled one or more of those days to count those days as instructional days and included language to clarify that employees can either make up the day or be compensated.

•The House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.

•Once the House passes their bill, differences will need to be resolved before a bill is headed to the Governor’s desk.

•Stay tuned….

6.

6. 2. 1.k. MSHSL

•Superintendent Jerome handed out an informational packet on the MSHSL to the school board members for review at their convenience

•Free video streaming of state tournaments for wrestling, hockey, and basketball was new this year

•Provided an update on upcoming potential issues the MSHSL Board of Directors will decide upon.

Dean of Students

•Girls Basketball Team lost in section semi-finals to Stephen-Argyle Central

•Boys Basketball Team lost in section quarter-finals to Ada-Borup/Norman County West

•Wrestling Team advanced to the state tournament and lost first two matches of team tournament to ACGC 42-22 and Goodhue 35-21

•Six wrestlers advanced to state as individuals: Dominik Vacura, Owen Novacek, Avery Auguston, Caleb Vacura, Brandon Pries, and Zach Evans. The following placed in their respected weight classes: Dominik Vacura-First Place, Owen Novacek-Third Place, Caleb Vacura-Sixth Place

•Winter Sports Banquet will be in Greenbush on March 26th at 6:30 p.m.

•Starting Dates for Spring Sports

-Softball March 11th

-Baseball March 18th

-Golf March 26th

-Clay Target March 31st

7. Reports

7. 1. Accept Cash Report through February 28th, 2019 subject to audit.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C.

7. 2. Safety Committee Report

•The Safety Committee met at 6:30 p.m. in the FACS Room

8. Proposed Resolutions March 11th, 2019

9. Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Swenson to adjourn the meeting at 8:47 p.m.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting – April 8, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(April 17, 2019)