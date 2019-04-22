Arlys Graff, 73

There will be a celebration of Arlys Graff’s life and contributions to her many communities on May 5, 2019, at the Ney Nature Center (28238 Nature Center Ln, Henderson, MN 56044). A social gathering is planned from 1 – 2 PM where family and friends can meet. At 2 PM a planned memorial service will take place with a light lunch afterwards.

Arlys O Graff was born on May 8, 1945 to Oscar and Alma (Sather) Graff in Greenbush, MN. She graduated from Greenbush HS in 1963, received her BA Degree from Moorhead State University and taught English at Ortonville Jr. High School and Cloquet Jr. High School.

Arlys returned to school in 1976 and received her MA Degree in Community Education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 1977 Arlys began a long career in Le Sueur as the Community Education Director where she gained respect and friendship throughout the community.

In a demonstrative commitment to continuing education, Arlys attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1986-89 where she earned her PhD in Adult Learning & Education. After earning her doctorate, she returned to Le Sueur and resumed her position as Community Education Director.

Arlys was active in many community organizations and undertakings including; Habitat for Humanity, Ney Nature Center and the Blandon Foundation’s Community Program. She enjoyed her time with her tennis league and had a passion and love for her animals.

Memorials can be made out to the Ney Nature Center or the American Cancer Society.