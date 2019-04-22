Janice LaVonne Melby, 74

Janice LaVonne Melby of Greenbush, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2019.

Janice was born on June 17, 1944 in Karlstad, MN to Luverne “Mike” and Palma (Johnson) Hams. She attended school in Karlstad and was married to Donald R. Melby on July 21, 1962. She helped Donald on the dairy farm for many years and raised her family. She started dealing antiques and had many shops, including Greenbush, Strathcona and Karlstad. She also cooked at many places in the area. She was most known for Jan’s Eats and Treats at the Roseau County Fair. Her hard work and talent was enjoyed by many people throughout Northwest Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with her precious family, collecting antiques and Scandinavian memorabilia. She also enjoyed flowers, cooking and had China cabinets full of religious figurines. She will be remembered as a person who loved visiting and being with her family and friends. Blessed be her memory.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald of Greenbush; daughter, Renae (special friend, Warren) Melby of Alexandria, MN; son, Scott (Pam) Melby of Greenbush; grandchildren, Amanda (Jon), Brianna (Dustin) and Kailey (special friend, Aaron); great-grandchildren, Bennett, Bretley and one yet to come in August; and brother, Sid Nohre of Isle, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sons, Bradley and Todd.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 PM at United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush, MN. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 family service AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at the Pauli Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the W.M.F. (United Free Lutheran Ladies Aide). Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com