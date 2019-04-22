Lois Zavoral , 95

Lois Zavoral passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Grand Forks, ND. She was born in Wadena, Minn. on July 11, 1923 to Winnifred (Greenside) and Edward Raboin. She graduated from Cass Lake High School and the Hairdresser’s Academy in St. Paul and Chicago. Always a take charge person, Lois opened her own beauty salon in Blackduck, Minn. immediately after her graduation where she met her future husband, Robert J. Zavoral.

On January 23, 1947 Lois married Robert (Bob), in Cass Lake, Minn. and spent the next 3 years starting a family in Montana, and northern Minnesota. Settling in East Grand Forks in 1951 with 2 young boys, Lois and Bob went on to have 7 more children and spent their time building their construction business.

Lois leaves a matriarchal legacy of believing in physical and mental exercise, prayer, and laughter as being good for the soul. She appreciated art, music and well played athletic events. She believed in strong family values and her Catholic faith, which was reflected in her regular attendance at Mass, participation in faith activities including singing in the choir, presiding as president of the ladies guild, and other church boards. She loved the rich, black Red River Valley soil and all that it produced in her large and abundant gardens and on her fruit trees.

Lois stayed in the family home after the death of Bob in 1990, she continued to garden and mow her own acre of grass—she used a tractor and mower for this task. She looked forward to weekly card games with her sons and grandsons or sons-in-law. She hated to lose. In 2013, Lois moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home in East Grand Forks where she continued to assist with gardening, decorating and her beloved card games. When her health began to fade she still maintained a need to complete crossword puzzles, play dominos with her care giving family; rooted for the Twins and Timberwolves, and of course play cards.

Lois is survived by her 9 children: Pat (Ann) Zavoral-Fargo; Bill Zavoral-Thorhult, Minn.; Peter (Pam) Zavoral, Paul (Peggy) Zavoral, Margaret (Robert) Horken of East Grand Forks, Robert (DeAnn) Zavoral, Mary (Lynn) Eaton of Bemidji, Minn; and Ruth (Mark) LeTexier, John (Margi) Zavoral of East Grand Forks; Lois had twenty-six grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren; Sisters, Donna Thies of White Clay, Neb., Isabel (Ann) Richardson, Brainerd, Minn.; Fern Jurvelin, Deer River, Minn., and a brother, E. John Raboin of Brainerd. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers-Paul and Joseph Raboin and sister Mary Larson.

A prayer vigil celebrating the life of Lois Zavoral will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks on Monday evening from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm. A Christian funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. Burial services will be at the Rosebud Cemetery in Thorhult, Minn. following the reception after the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Foundation.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota