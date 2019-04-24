For Sale on Bids/1970 International 1600 fire truck

For Sale by Bids

For sale by sealed bid only. 1970 International 1600 fire truck. Odometer shows 15000 miles and very good condition for its age. Truck does not start and brakes do not work. Truck can be seen at the Roosevelt City Hall. A couple fire suits and fire hoses will be included with the truck. It has a Pennsylvania title card and some paper work. Highest bid wins. No bids accepted after May 3rd and accepted by mail only to Roosevelt City Clerk (fire truck bid) PO box 103, Roosevelt MN 56673. Any questions please call 218-242-1778.