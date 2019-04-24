Lake of the Woods (MN) Commissioner Proceedings April 2, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

SPECIAL MEETING

APRIL 2, 2019

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in Special session on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:05 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor-Treasurer Lorene Hanson, County Attorney Jim Austad and Human Resource Director Savanna Slick.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEAD EVALUATIONS:

Social Services Director

Social Services Director, Amy Ballard met with the County Board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Cody Hasbargen asked Amy if she would like her evaluation opened or closed. Amy chose to have it open. Amy Ballard, Social Services Director, was evaluated and received a favorable review.

MIS Director

MIS Director, Peder Hovland met with the County Board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Cody Hasbargen asked Peder if he would like his evaluation opened or closed. Peder chose to have it open. MIS Director, Peder Hovland, was evaluated and received a favorable review.

Public Works Director

Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the County Board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Cody Hasbargen asked Tim if he would like his evaluation opened or closed. Tim chose to have it open. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson, was evaluated and received a favorable review.

County Assessor

County Assessor, Mary Jo Otten met with the County Board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Cody Hasbargen asked Mary Jo if she would like her evaluation open or closed. Mary Jo chose to have it open. County Assessor, Mary Jo Otten, was evaluated and received a favorable review.

Veteran’s Service Officer

Veteran’s Service Officer, Rick Rone met with the County Board to give updates from the Lake of the Woods County Veteran’s Service Office.

RECESS

The meeting was called to recess at 11:45 am and reconvened at 1:00 pm as follows:

ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEAD UPDATES:

County Recorder

County Recorder, Sue Ney presented the County Board with updates from the Lake of the Woods County Recorder’s Office.

County Sheriff

County Sheriff, Gary Fish presented the board with updates from the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office.

RECESS

With no further business before the County Board, Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 3:26 p.m.

Attest: April 9, 2019

County Auditor-Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen

Publish April 24, 2019