Lake of the Woods (MN) Commissioner Proceedings March 26, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

MARCH 26, 2019

PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Vice-Chairman Waibel called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel and Buck Nordlof. Absent; Cody Hasbargen and Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Filia.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition- Lost Warrant and 911- Dispatch Position. Remove- Golden Gopher Drive.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of March 12, 2019.

SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $4,739.31, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,5811.81, Commissioners Warrant’s $21,984.21.

AUDITOR/TREASURER- Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $21,081.42, Road & Bridge $238,318.95, Forfeited Tax. $1,536.43, EDA, $630.77.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 3/26/2019 For Payment 3/29/2019

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 8,906.84

Deputy Registrar No.75 7,641.09

I-State Truck Center 116,759.00

Pb Distributing Inc 4,257.25

Towmaster 93,953.00

52 Payments less than 2000 30,050.39

Final Total: 261,567.57

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: March 13, 2019 – $134,702.49- March 14, 2019- ($415.00)- March 20, 2019- $1,074.85.

Lake of the Woods County Fair Association-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund, and carried unanimously to approve the request of funds in the amount of $1,000.00 for Lake of the Woods Fair Association Rodeo for the 2019 Fair which will be held on July 17-20, with the funding from the Con-Con fund.

Lost Warrants-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the application and affidavit for lost warrant for Kelsey Lancrain, dated September 28, 2018 for $82.72 without furnishing indemnifying bond.

PUBLIC WORKS-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to call for bids for SAP 039-601-032, SAP 039-603-024, SAP 039-606-018, and SAP 039-592-001.

Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to purchase a 2019 Ford Pick-Up as budgeted in the amount of $28,857.84 from Midway Ford.

Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire for two (2) Seasonal Equipment Operator at Grade 7, step one, points 191, $15.96 per hour.

Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire three (3) Engineer Technicians at Grade 5, step 1, points 172, at $14.30 per hour.

HUMAN RESOURCE-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and County Sheriff, Gary Fish met with the board requesting authorization to advertise, interview and hire for Full-time 911/Dispatcher. Gary informed the board that 911/Dispatcher, Larry Sipe put in his two weeks’ notice of termination of employment and that Larry requested that he have off from work his last day of employment with Lake of the Woods County.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and County Sheriff, Gary Fish to advertise, interview and hire a full-time Dispatcher at grade 10, step 1, points 237, at $18.86 per hour.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to waive the personal policy requirements for 911/Dispatcher, Larry Sipe from working his last day per personal policy.

AMEND AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to amend the agenda and remove Non-elected Department Head evaluation from the agenda.

SWCD-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the 2018 County Feedlot Annual Report and authorize Vice-Chairman, Jon Waibel to sign.

LAKE OF THE WOODS HUMANE SOCIETY

Lake of the Woods Humane Society members Kim Benike, Cassie Moore and Dale Holte met with the board to update the board on the shelter. Kim thanked the Commissioners for the financial support that the County contributes to the shelter.

RECESS*With no further business before the board, Vice-Chairman Waibel called the meeting to recess at 10:36 a.m.

Attest: April 9, 2019

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Vice-Chairman of the Board, Jon Waibel

Publish April 24, 2019