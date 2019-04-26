Gator robotics teams compete at World Championships

Both Gator robotics teams finished ranked in the top eight in their subdivision following the first day of qualification match action at the FIRST Robotics World Championships from the Cobo Center in Detroit on April 25.

The Greenbush-Middle River team is ranked fourth out of the 68 teams in the Carson Subdivision and the Badger team is ranked eighth in the Carson Subdivision. Both teams finished with a 4-1 record at the end of day one and won a match in which they were paired together on the same alliance.

On Friday, April 26, qualification matches continue and end. On Saturday, April 27, division award ceremonies and alliance selections run from 6:30 am-7:30 am CT. That same day, sub-division playoff matches then run from 8:30 am-12:00 pm CT.

If one of these teams or both of these teams, if both are on the same alliance, win the Carson Subdivision, they advance on to the FIRST Robotics Einstein Round Robin Tournament also on April 27 against the winners of the other five subdivisions for the chance to become World Champions. This round runs from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm CT.

