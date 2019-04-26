Gator Robotics teams finish another day at World Championships

Both Gator Robotics teams, Badger and Greenbush-Middle River finished their second and final day of qualification matches at the FIRST Robotics World Championship at the Cobo Center in Detroit on April 26.

The GMR team finished the day 5-0 and 9-1 overall to finish as the top ranked team in the Carson Sub-Division. The Badger team finished the day 0-5– dropping three matches by five points or less– and 4-6 overall, but still remained in the top half of the 68-team Carson Sub-Division, finishing in thirty-first.

On Saturday April 27, division award ceremonies and alliance selections run from 6:30 am-7:30 am CT. The sub-division playoff matches then run from 8:30 am-12:00 pm CT. If one of these teams or both of these teams, if both are on the same alliance, win the Carson Sub-Division, they advance on to the FIRST Robotics Einstein Round Robin Tournament against the winners of the other five sub-divisions. This round runs from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm CT.

The top two alliances out of this Round Robin Tournament advance to compete against one another in the finals at Ford Field also in Detroit for the chance to become World Champions. This round, which also includes an awards program and the FIRST Tech Challenge Final matches, runs from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm CT.

