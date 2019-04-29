Mary Jane Nudell, 82

Mary Jane Nudell, age 82, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by family.

Mary Jane Meldahl was born on December 25, 1936, in Mayville, ND, the daughter of the late Julian and Emma (Heskin) Meldahl. She was raised in Finley, ND, and graduated from Finley High School. She then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Mary Jane married Donal Nudell on June 19,1955. They settled in Tioga, ND, where Donal taught music. They were blessed with two daughters, Terryl and Judi, and in 1962 they moved to East Grand Forks, MN.

Mary Jane graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. She spent her career teaching fifth and sixth grade students at J. Nelson Kelly Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND, until her retirement in 1998. She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and choir. In her free time she enjoyed traveling and relaxing at the lake, but what she cherished most was being with her family and friends. Mary Jane enjoyed Church Circle, playing bridge, getting together with former Kelly colleagues, and visiting with friends over coffee.

Ultimately, family was the most important part of Mary Jane’s life. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and loved attending the activities, sporting events, and concerts in which her children and grandchildren participated. Mary Jane was a model of determination, inner strength, and a positive attitude. She was selfless and loving, always providing support and encouragement to her children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. She will be forever loved and greatly missed.

Mary Jane is survived by her two daughters, Terryl (Jim) Rood and Judi (Terry) Paukert, both of Grand Forks, ND; 3 granddaughters, Tiffanie (Matt) Grodevant of Baldwin, WI, Lindsey (Jared) Johnson of Grand Forks, ND, and Carrie (Gary) Lingen of Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Charlie Paukert of Grand Forks, ND; 11 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dawson, and Lincoln Nigbor, Alec, Alyssa, and Jacob Grodevant, Kylie, Quinn, and Ava Johnson, and Mason and Coen Lingen; and two sisters, Delores Koons of Oak Ridge, TN, and Nadine (Richard) Smith of Alexandria, MN; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donal Nudell; parents, Julian and Emma Meldahl; brother, Julian Meldahl; and sister Bonnie Iverson.

The family prefers memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Altru Health Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN, with visitation an hour before the service.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN