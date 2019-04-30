ASSESSMENT NOTICE /City of Karlstad, MN

ASSESSMENT NOTICE

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments

This may affect your 2020 property tax payments.

The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Karlstad in Kittson County, Minnesota, will met on

*Note date change: Monday, May 13, 2019, 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.

(Council Meeting Chambers – 104 1st St. S, Karlstad)

The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization.