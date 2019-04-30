Bids/STATE AID PROJECT NO. SAP 060-610-013

County Highway Project

Bids Close Monday, June 3, 2019

Polk County, Minnesota

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed bids will be RECEIVED until 2:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019, by Michelle Cote, Director of Property Records of Polk County at Crookston, Minnesota, on behalf of the Boat:d of County Commissioners of Polk County for the construction of the County Project listed below . Sealed electronic bids will be OPENED and READ publicly at 2:00 P.M., at the Polk County Highway Department in Crookston, Minnesota. Bids received after 2:00 P.M. will not be considered. Bids must be submitted electronically through BidVAULT .

STATE AID PROJECT NO. SAP 060-610-013

LOCATION: At Maple Lake East Shore on CSAH 10, 3.0 miles South of Erskine, MN

TYPE OF WORK: Grading, Aggregate Base, Curb and Gutter, and Bituminous Surfacing

LENGTH: 0.50 Miles

The major items of work are approximately:

6400 CY of COMMON BORROW (L V)

2300 TON of AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 5 MOD

1800 TON ofTYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (2,B)

1600 L F of CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER DESIGN B624

5075 LB of HYDRAULIC STABILIZED FIBER MATRIX

To obtain plans and proposals and to submit an electronic bid (including electronic bid form) go to the Polk County eGram website:

https ://egram.co.polk.mn.us

All bidders will be required to submit an electronic bid and provide payment of $100.00 to the Polk County Highway Department.

Proposals, plans and specifications are also available at: Polk County Highway Department, 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston. MN 56716. Cost- $100.00.

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Treasurer of Polk County .

The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof.

Richard C. Sanders

Polk County

County Engineer

(May 1, 8 & 15, 2019)