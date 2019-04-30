Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota Proceedings April 22, 2019

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School.

Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Board members present: Boespflug, King, Foss, Piche, Thompson, and Useldinger
Board members absent:    None

King moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on April 8, 2019.  Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Piche moved to approve the agenda with the following changes and/or additions:

8.2    Approve Contract for Long-Term Finance Planning
8.3    Approve Contract for Construction of Press Box
8.4    Accept the Targeted School Improvement Plan for South Point

Useldinger seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to renew the district’s dental insurance with Delta Dental for the period of June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2021, as follows:

Single    $  40.18
Family    $114.44

King seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to approve the contract with ICS to help with long-term finance planning at the rate of $15,000 and travel and lodging expenses not to exceed $3,000.  Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to approve the contract in the amount of $14,800 with SAYKO Contracting for the construction of a press box on the east end of the football field.  Piche seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to accept the Targeted School Improvement Plan for South Point as presented.  Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

King moved to accept the following resignations/retirements:

Alison Cieklinski, Media Specialist    effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year
Ruweyda Gabeyre, SP Paraprofessional    effective February 8, 2019
Katie Boespflug, SP Paraprofessional    effective April 26, 2019

Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Foss moved to hire the following people:

Jill Kadrmas, CMS Music Instructor    B, Step 1 – beginning August 27, 2019

King seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Piche moved to approve a childcare leave of absence for Sara Enright beginning approximately
April 30, 2019, through the end of the 2018-19 school year.  Useldinger seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

King moved that Allison Conaway, paraprofessional, has completed the requirements as per the MSEA – Paraprofessional Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour beginning
May 1, 2019.  Piche seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the March 28, 2019, payroll in the amount of $21,114.86.   The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office.  Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Piche moved to accept the following donations:

Donation From:    Donation To:    For:     Amount
EGF Elementary PTO    New Heights    Sound System     680.00
EGF Arts & Crafts Fund    New Heights    Sound System     680.00
Parent Donations    After Prom/Graduation Parties        105.00
Knights of Columbus    After Prom/Graduation Parties        150.00
Oslo Lions Club    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Dahlstrom Motors    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Northern Plumbing/Waterfront    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Danel Orthodontics    After Prom/Graduation Parties        50.00
Lunseth Plumbing & Heating    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Northland Custom Woodworking    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Peterson Veterinary Clinic    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Mayo, Mfg.    After Prom/Graduation Parties        50.00
Leisureland RV    After Prom/Graduation Parties        50.00
EGF Police Association    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Up North Financial    After Prom/Graduation Parties        100.00
Clarence Vetter, LLC    After Prom/Graduation Parties        50.00

TOTAL DONATIONS             2,615.00

Foss seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

The next regular school board meeting will be held on May 13, 2019.

Foss moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:34 p.m.  Piche seconded the motion.  The motion was carried.

Respectfully submitted,

Melissa Thompson, Clerk

(May 1, 2019)

