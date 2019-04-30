Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Proceedings April 22, 2019

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School.

Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Board members present: Boespflug, King, Foss, Piche, Thompson, and Useldinger

Board members absent: None

King moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on April 8, 2019. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Piche moved to approve the agenda with the following changes and/or additions:

8.2 Approve Contract for Long-Term Finance Planning

8.3 Approve Contract for Construction of Press Box

8.4 Accept the Targeted School Improvement Plan for South Point

Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to renew the district’s dental insurance with Delta Dental for the period of June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2021, as follows:

Single $ 40.18

Family $114.44

King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to approve the contract with ICS to help with long-term finance planning at the rate of $15,000 and travel and lodging expenses not to exceed $3,000. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to approve the contract in the amount of $14,800 with SAYKO Contracting for the construction of a press box on the east end of the football field. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to accept the Targeted School Improvement Plan for South Point as presented. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

King moved to accept the following resignations/retirements:

Alison Cieklinski, Media Specialist effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year

Ruweyda Gabeyre, SP Paraprofessional effective February 8, 2019

Katie Boespflug, SP Paraprofessional effective April 26, 2019

Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Foss moved to hire the following people:

Jill Kadrmas, CMS Music Instructor B, Step 1 – beginning August 27, 2019

King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Piche moved to approve a childcare leave of absence for Sara Enright beginning approximately

April 30, 2019, through the end of the 2018-19 school year. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

King moved that Allison Conaway, paraprofessional, has completed the requirements as per the MSEA – Paraprofessional Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour beginning

May 1, 2019. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the March 28, 2019, payroll in the amount of $21,114.86. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Piche moved to accept the following donations:

Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount

EGF Elementary PTO New Heights Sound System 680.00

EGF Arts & Crafts Fund New Heights Sound System 680.00

Parent Donations After Prom/Graduation Parties 105.00

Knights of Columbus After Prom/Graduation Parties 150.00

Oslo Lions Club After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Dahlstrom Motors After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Northern Plumbing/Waterfront After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Danel Orthodontics After Prom/Graduation Parties 50.00

Lunseth Plumbing & Heating After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Northland Custom Woodworking After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Peterson Veterinary Clinic After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Mayo, Mfg. After Prom/Graduation Parties 50.00

Leisureland RV After Prom/Graduation Parties 50.00

EGF Police Association After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Up North Financial After Prom/Graduation Parties 100.00

Clarence Vetter, LLC After Prom/Graduation Parties 50.00

TOTAL DONATIONS 2,615.00

Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

The next regular school board meeting will be held on May 13, 2019.

Foss moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:34 p.m. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Respectfully submitted,

Melissa Thompson, Clerk

(May 1, 2019)