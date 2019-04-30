Byron “Bob” J. Oistad, 82

Byron “Bob” J. Oistad, age 82, of Buffalo, MN, passed away April 24, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was born on March 12, 1937, in Karlstad, MN, to Loyal and Berenice (Swanson) Oistad. Bob graduated from high school in Karlstad with the class of 1955 and continued his education at the prestigious United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated from the Academy in 1959.

Bob met his future wife Irene Fraser in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1958. The two corresponded before being united in marriage on May 3, 1962, at the San Diego Naval Air Station. Bob served as a U.S. Naval Aviator for 10 years including two cruises supporting Vietnam combat operations. He was extremely proud to serve his country for over 10 years. In 1969, he began flying for Northwest Airlines, retiring in 1995.

After retirement, Bob was able to spend more time enjoying his favorite activities, golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and close friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Loyal and Berenice; and three brothers, James, Dean, and Leon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene; children, Eric (Lori), Bruce (Dawn), Kristin, and Peter; grandchildren, Trevor, Olivia, Veronica, James “Jack,” Xavier, and Sophia; sister, LaVonne (Curt) Lundeen; and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held to honor Bob’s life on May 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a brief service at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo, MN, and in Karlstad, MN, later this summer.

Interment will take place at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Salvation Army, Red Cross, USO or the donor’s choice of charity.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo.