SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE APRIL 9, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Kristy Kjos, Torin McCormack, Tom Johnson, Marlin Lindland, Wayne Trangsrud, Brian Trangsrud, Joe Laurin, Ben Johnston, Jason Braaten, and Tracy Halstensgard.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Torin McCormack was added to Public Comments. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Auditor Monsrud shared a letter she received from the audit firm (Abdo, Eick & Meyers) tasked with conducting reviews of the audits performed by Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson (HPK). The letter, addressed to the Minnesota Board of Accountancy, stated that HPK was in full compliance for the 2016 and 2017 audits they performed. Coordinator Pelowski reminded the Board that they will be meeting with DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen at 10:00 am on April 16th.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $239,348.91

DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS

Torin McCormack – Roseau River Watershed District (RRWD)

Torin McCormack met with the Board to request a Resolution supporting the RRWD’s proposal for funding the Arpin/Lost River Rehabilitation Study. The grant application is due next week and letters of support from Roseau County and the MnDNR are required. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-04-01

WHEREAS, the Roseau River Watershed District is requesting funding for the Arpin/Lost River Rehabilitation Study through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund;

WHEREAS, Roseau County is proud of its abundant natural resources and has a tradition of supporting conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities. Assessing restoration potential in the Lost River State Forest will aid in improving ecological resources as well as water quality and quantity issues faced within Roseau County. Previous efforts and initiatives within the Lost River State Forest have focused solely on specific locations or on a simple management strategy. The systematic approach to data collection and comprehensive modeling efforts proposed would generate a comprehensive plan for ecological enhancement projects moving forward;

WHEREAS, in order to realize the goal of improving overall health of our natural environment and enhancing public lands; comprehensive evaluation of resource potential is required. It is our hope that this proposal will provide a framework in addressing wetland and waterway concerns on public lands throughout Roseau County and Northwest Minnesota;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby supports the Roseau River Watershed District’s proposal for funding through the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund for the Arpin/Lost River Rehabilitation Study.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the March 26, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the LOW Ruffed Grouse Society; approved the appointment of Commissioners Swanson and Falk to the Labor Negotiations Committee; and, approved the appointment of Commissioner Horner to the Courthouse Security Ad-Hoc Committee.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Auditor

Payroll Software Purchase

Auditor Monsrud requested Board approval to purchase a new payroll software system and authorization to exceed the 2019 budget, by approximately $11,000, for this budgeted line item. The Board authorized exceeding the 2019 budget and approved the following Resolution:

2019-04-03

BE IT RESOLVED that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby authorize the Roseau County Auditor to proceed with the purchase of Optimum Solutions Payroll Software.

“Notice of Intent” to Classify or Re-classify Tax-Forfeited Lands

Auditor Monsrud requested Board approval to issue a “Notice of Intent” to hold a meeting on June 11, 2019 to classify or re-classify tax forfeited lands prior to the sale of those lands. She explained that pursuant to MN Statute 282.01, subd.1(c), the “Notice of Intent” must be approved by the Board no more than 90 days, and not less than 60 days, before the actual meeting to classify or re-classify is held. The June 11th date meets this statutory requirement should the Board approve this request. The Board approved the “Notice of Intent” to Classify or Re-classify Tax-Forfeited Lands.

Highway

Right-of-Way Easement – MnDNR

Engineer Ketring met with the Board to request authorization to apply for a Highway Right-of-Way Easement from the MnDNR on Consolidated Conservation lands adjacent to CSAH 9. A Board Resolution is required to apply for the Easement. It was noted that the application cost is $2,000, and the cost to purchase 3.2 acres of land will be approximately $3,000. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-04-02

BE IT RESOLVED that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby authorize the Roseau County Highway Department to proceed with obtaining right-of-way easements from the Department of Natural Resources for the construction of CSAH No. 9 located between Marshall County CSAH No. 54 and Roseau River North of CSAH No. 4 in south central Roseau County.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized to issue a warrant in the amount of $2,000.00 to the Department of Natural Resources for the permit application.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

CR 139 Culvert Issue

Coordinator Pelowski distributed a memo from John Kolb, Attorney with Rinke Noonan. In short, Mr. Kolb provided four options available to the Board regarding this culvert. 1) Allow the culvert to remain as is; 2) Modification of the culvert to include a riser; 3) Removal of the culvert; 4) Additional analysis of the need for the culvert, alternatives to the in-place culvert, the riser modification, and/or removal of the culvert. Mr. Kolb stressed the fact that the County Board must thoroughly document the rationale behind any decision made regarding this culvert. After a lengthy discussion, the Board approved the removal of the culvert. The Board will adopt written findings related to this decision at a future Board meeting.

Commissioner Committee Reports (March 26 – April 9, 2019)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Building Committee; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Rainy/LOW Watershed Webinar; LOW 1W1P; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Warroad City Council.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Building Committee; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Roseau City Council; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Association of Minnesota (AMC) Leadership Summit; AMC Cannabis Committee.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; LOW 1W1P.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Rainy/LOW Watershed Webinar; Northwest Regional Development Commission; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Badger City Council.

Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

(May 1, 2019)