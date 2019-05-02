“FREE TO BE ME, LOVIN’THE VARIETY” premieres May 3 at the Empire Arts Center

May 3rd, 2019 at 7pm at the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks, .L.I.S.T.E.N. Drop-In, Self-Advocacy Solutions, ND, and the cast and crew will present an original play called, “FREE TO BE ME, LOVIN’ THE VARIETY”. The play will take place in a city park, a street dance and other places people feel they want to feel free to just be themselves, which the message is we want to feel comfortable anywhere. As the title suggests this variety show also known as variety arts or variety entertainment, is an entertainment made up of a variety of acts, especially musical performances and sketch comedy, we are honored to have some amazing local talent join our stage, an up and coming rock band, a rapper who has released his own album and popular country and folk singers. The play this year was once again decided by our cast and crew. In our discussions our actors decided to share the message how important it is for everyone in this world to be strong, be proud, be what you love, be your passions be your beliefs, but most important of all be you. Feel free to be yourself!

Self-Advocacy Solutions, ND, is a statewide organization, run for and by people with disabilities. It is a civil rights movement that demands equality and justice for people with disabilities. L.I.S.T.E. N. Drop-In is a North End Community Center that serves people with and without disabilities in Grand Forks and the surrounding communities. In 2003, the two organizations developed the first inclusive performing arts program where we exemplify the idea of community integration by supporting artists with and without disabilities working side by side, with everyone else. The values of “Performing for Change” include, excellence in artistic expression, unlocking passion and social justice.

Tickets are $10.00 before May 3rd, call 701-746-7840, L.I.S.T.E.N. Center or buy your tickets at the door for $12.00.

Photos from Thursdays Dress Rehearsal