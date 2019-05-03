Barbara “Barb” Wavra, 89

Barbara “Barb” Wavra, age 89, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Barbara JoAnn Foss was born April 21, 1930 in a farmhouse in Traill County, North Dakota the daughter of Theodore and Olga (Halgrim) Foss. Her family moved to Buxton, ND when she was two years old. She graduated from Buxton High School and went on to attend Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks. Barb married Edward Wavra on November 17, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks. They were blessed with five children, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Edward preceded her in death on September 2, 2001.

Barb was a busy stay at home mom, while her husband Ed farmed in West Polk County in Minnesota. She volunteered for many years for the Sacred Heart Guild and the United Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, baking, needlepoint and sitting on her patio reading. She also enjoyed going to the lake and riding on the pontoon, stating “it kept her young”.

Barb is survived by her children, Mark (Mary Lou ) Wavra, East Grand Forks, MN, Mary (Perry) Champeau, Grand Forks, ND, Mitch Wavra, East Grand Forks, MN, Teresa (Arthur) Fordin, Yorba Linda, CA, Kari (Bruce) Nelson, East Grand Forks, MN; her grandchildren, Joy (Dave) Ward, Laura (Randy) Landa, James (Jessica) Wavra, Kate (Kyle) Kvamme, JoAnna (John) Thome, Karly and Kayla Nelson, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mrs. Howard) David, Burbank, CA, Grace Loomis, in CA, Ann (Mrs. Thomas) Foss, Bismarck, ND, Virginia (Mrs. Cyrus) Foss, Fargo, ND and Anita (Mrs. Haaken) Foss, Mesa, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; an infant granddaughter; her brothers, Kenneth, Thomas, Cyrus and Haaken; her sisters, Helen Patterson and Corrine Rubin.

Special thanks to Judy and the staff of Hospice of the Red River Valley and to Mike Monley who was always there when she needed a ride to her appointments.

Memorial Liturgy: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel, 2950 S. Washington St, Grand Forks, ND.

Family Greeting: One hour prior to the liturgy in the funeral home on Thursday.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND.