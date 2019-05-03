Norman Vanderpan, 70

Norman Vanderpan, age 70, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home under the care of Altru Hospice.

Norman Claire Vanderpan was born September 25, 1948 to Leslie and Norma (Berg) Vanderpan in Fargo, ND, the oldest of seven children. His father was a Lutheran parish pastor and his mother a teacher. Growing up, Norm and his family lived in many small communities in the Dakotas and Iowa.

Norm started school in a country school at Turtle Lake, ND. He graduated from Augustana Academy in Canton, SD. He earned a B.A. from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and a teaching degree and Master’s from Moorhead State. Norman married Marta Christine Vadheim in 1975, whom he met while they both attended Concordia. Norm taught in Argyle and Climax, MN and was principal in Climax and Larimore, ND before they moved to East Grand Forks, MN.

Norm loved volunteering his time in many local organizations, particularly with the Jaycees, church, the East Grand Forks Heritage Village and the Boy Scouts. The Heritage Village provided Norm opportunities to share his love of tractors, sawmills, and farming with his family, students, and others in the community. Norm earned multiple awards through the Boy Scouts, including the Lamb Award, Arrow of Light Award, and Silver Beaver Award. As a Unit Commissioner for Pack 13 and Troop 13, he was recognized for his mentorship of many Eagle Scouts. The Northern Lights Council recognized him with the Commissioner Award of Excellence in Unit Service.

Norm spent many years substitute teaching in grades K-12 in East Grand Forks. He was known as Mr. Vanderpan or VP to the students who looked forward to having him as a sub in any class. Norm also had a highway repair business, did farm work, and traveled as far as Kansas and Nebraska as a crop adjuster.

Norm was preceded in death by a daughter Kaija, and his parents, Leslie and Norma. He is survived by his wife, Marta; son Matthew (McKynsay) of Grand Forks ND; daughter Sonja (Trevor Brandt) of Grand Forks; and grandchildren, Callan and Julia Brandt and Clara and Craig Vanderpan. He is also survived by his three brothers and three sisters: Peter Vanderpan of Brookings, SD; Mary Vanderpan of Walnut Creek, CA; Tim (Melody) Vanderpan of Harrisburg, SD; Lois (Jay) Monson of Owatonna, MN; Ted (Sara) Vanderpan of Buffalo, MN; and Dorthy Vanderpan Tufte of Brookings, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the ALS Association of ND, SD, and MN, or Altru Hospice of Grand Forks, ND.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN, with a visitation from 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Visitation: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday, May 5, 2019, with a 5:30 prayer service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota