Lucille Jeanette (Jensen) Langheid, 93, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away May 3, 2019 in Altru Hospital.

She was born on December 17, 1925, in Grand Forks, the daughter of Gustav and Marie Jensen. She grew up near Edinburgh, ND attending country school and graduating from the Walsh County Agricultural School in Park River, ND. From there, she went on to earn her teaching certificate from Mayville Teacher’s college.

She married Olger Langheid in the fall of 1948 and they made their home in Grand Forks. They started

their family with the birth of their son Gary and moved to the family farm in Bygland, MN. There they

welcomed daughters Terry and Shelley. Lucille was always a hard worker and had various jobs

throughout her life. She taught at country schools in the area, worked at department stores, was a

nurse’s aide, a waitress, a girl scout and cub scout leader, a banquet hostess and homemaker.

Lucille’s Norwegian heritage was very important to her. As a longtime member and cultural director at the Sons of Norway, she made many lifelong friends while making lefse, celebrating Syttende Mai, earning cultural badges, and many other activities. She was an incredibly talented and award-winning Rosemaler, and a founding member of the Nordland Rosemaler’s Association. She loved taking classes by famous Rosemaling instructors from Norway and the U.S., learning new styles and honing her art. She used her talents to teach her own classes and sold her beautiful works of art at many events including the Norsk Hostfest and the Nordic Fest in Decorah, IA. Genealogy was also, a passion, tracing her ancestry, as a member of the Gudbrandsdals Lag and the Romerike Lag.

Another of Lucille’s great loves was traveling with her family, taking many trips to Norway and across the US. She spent many summers camping with her family at Lake Bemidji State Park and Itasca State Park, but her favorite place to be was at Norway Beach on Cass Lake. She passed down her love of the lake to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On a drive through the campgrounds, she could tell you a story about nearly every camp site they had ever stayed in!

She will be deeply missed.

Lucille is survived by her children, Gary Langheid and Shelley (Langheid) Bares both of Grand Forks,

grandchildren, Tonya (Chan) Harries, of Farmington, MN, Amanda (Jason) Amble, of West Fargo, ND,

great-grandchildren Annika, Lukas and Isaak Harries, Liam and Brody Amble, several nieces, nephews

and cousins.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, husband Olger, daughter Terry, great-grandchildren Emma, Braeden and Lauren Amble, brother Elroy Jensen and sister Alice Seaverson.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in University Lutheran Church, 2122 University Ave. , Grand Forks. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd ST., Grand Forks. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in Bygland Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com