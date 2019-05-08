Charley Durham, 86

A Funeral Service for Charley Durham of Baudette, MN will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Congregational Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Interment will be held on Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN.

Charley passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 86.

Charley William Durham, Jr. was born on February 10, 1933 to Charley William Sr. and Rosa (Miller) Durham in Brewster, Kansas. He attended school in Rexford, Kansas. After graduation, Charley enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1953-1955. After his service, he moved to Topeka, KS to farm. While there, he met Sally Patterson and the couple were married in Carbondale, Kansas in 1957 before moving to Tomball, Texas. Charley enjoyed working with cattle and worked for various stockyards before he was hired at Gleanloch Farms in Spring, TX. While employed with Gleanloch Farms, he worked with and showed registered Black Angus. Gleanloch Farms moved part of the cattle operation to Baudette, and Charley moved to Baudette in 1966 to run the farm and the cattle operation for them. For many years, he took part of the Angus herd and showed in the professional show circuit. He eventually purchased the farms from Gleanloch and continued farming and raising cattle.

Charley continued to show cattle at the local county fairs. He was very active with 4-H and passed his cattle knowledge on to many in the community. He was a long time member of the Lake of the Woods County Fair Board, a lifetime member of the American Angus Association and a 50+ year member of the American Legion.

Charley was always ready and willing to help out his neighbors, either in the field or in the barns. One of his favorite times of the year was calving season and he was always only a phone call away. In 2010, Charley retired from the cattle business, but still continued to help the neighbors whenever he could.

Charley enjoyed spending time in his garden and was especially proud of his corn. He was always eager to share the abundance of vegetables his 20+ year old ‘special’ black dirt produced.

Charley is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sally; his parents; sisters, Norma Jean, Elta Mae and Jane; nieces, Susan and Linda; nephews, LeRoy and Doug.

His is survived by his brother, August Durham of Colby, KS, sisters Ella Marty of Chandler, AZ and Rosalea Johnson of Castle Rock, CO, children, Gary Durham of Baudette, MN, Michael (Pam) Durham of Watford City, ND, Janet (Gary) Kokron of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Joshua Durham, Christopher Durham, Ashley (Matt Ohm) Kokron, Amber (Travis Brune) Kokron; great-grandchildren, Charlie Ohm and Mac Ohm; and many nieces and nephews.