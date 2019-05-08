Michael Donald Ecklund, 57

Michael Donald Ecklund, who was known as “Bugsy” was born on March 28, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN, to Ray and Pam (Marcotte) Ecklund. He attended school in Crookston and graduated in 1981. After graduation Mike worked in Colorado at a ski resort where he had made it on the cover of a skiing magazine. When he moved back to Crookston, MN, he was a farm hand at Tiedeman Farms. He and Gayle Johnson were married on June 28, 1985 in Crookston, MN. Bugsy than began working on the family farm WHL Johnson. When he retired from farming; he moved to Baudette, MN, where he worked as a fishing guide and had many other odd jobs till, he and Gayle bought their resort Bugsy’s on Bostic.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, golfing, bonfires, fishing, fishing and more fishing! He was an avid Minnesota Gopher sports fan and loved hockey. His enjoyment of his grandson was one of a kind. Bugsy loved watching storms while sitting in the garage with the tunes (Hair Nation) cranked!

Bugsy enjoyed spending time with friends no matter what they ended up doing. He always had a good time with his “muggs” pool buddies. He was very quick witted and loved to make people laugh. His passion for mowing the lawn was outstanding, but no matter what it always had to be perfect! Bugsy was a very kind, generous, loving guy and always had a lasting impression on everyone that he ever met.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gayle of Baudette, MN; children, Amanda, Samantha and Wyatt; grandson, Bauer; parents, Ray and Pam; brother, Mark; sister, Dawn (Tom Skiei); brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Marilyn Wahouske; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Aunt Midge; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Lucille Johnson.

A memorial visitation with Bugsy’s family will be held at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-6 pm with a prayer service and time to share memories. The Very Rev. Vincent Miler of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will be presiding.

A second visitation will be held at Helgeson Funeral Home, Baudette, MN, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4-6 pm with sharing of memories at 6pm. Online guest book at:www.helgesonfuneralhome.co