A GMR team qualifies for State Envirothon

Both Badger and Greenbush-Middle River students headed to Lake Bronson State Park on April 24 for the Area I Envirothon. One of the GMR teams participating in the event performed well enough– finishing in second place– to qualify for the State Envirothon later this month. Tristan Locken, Eian Gustafson, Jacob Bergsnev, Ganon Kuznia, and Dade Melby will represent GMR at the State Envirothon.

At the Area I event, students attended five regular stations: Aquatics, Wildlife, Forestry, Soils, and the Current Events topic- “Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge & Technology to Feed the World”. The teams had to give an eight to nine minute presentation on the current events topic. The stations took place outside at Lake Bronson State Park and included 25 questions for the students to answer. Each station was worth 25 points and the oral presentation 30 points.

GMR brought three teams to the event. The other GMR students having participated at the event included: Owen Novacek, Kianna Novacek, Joe Dezelar, Denton Burkel, Kobey Dallager, Caleb Vacura, Andy Dostal, Keaton Black, Jaden Kostrzewski, and Anissah Novacek.

Badger brought three teams to the event. Those Badger students having participated at this event included: Tanner Davy, Kasen Swenson, Jory Bronson, Noah Warne, Noah Stuebgen, Alex Ylitalo, Morgan Praska, Erika Howell, Bella Monsrud, Kiah Olafson, Liesl Aarhus, and Deanna Rybakowski.

The state-bound GMR team heads to the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, Minn., to participate in the State Envirothon on May 20.