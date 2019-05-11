Foreclosure/Whitney Moser

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 21, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $81,632.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Whitney Moser, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Rescue Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Mortgage Dept., a Minnesota corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 22, 2015 as Document Number 283479 in the Office of the County Recorder of Roseau County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on March 19, 2019 as Document Number 295481 in the Office of the County Recorder of Roseau County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 466.69 feet of the East 466.69 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section Thirty-five (35), in Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Thirty-five (35) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 68961 340TH ST, ROOSEVELT, MN 56673

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $78,185.08

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Rescue Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Mortgage Dept., a Minnesota corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Flagstar Bank

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.0092800

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100248900000086554

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2020.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: May 1, 2019

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Corbin C. Smith, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(19-0404-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

(May 15, 22, 29, June 6, 12, & 19, 2019)