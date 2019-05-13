Beatrice Joyce Hanson, 69

Beatrice Joyce Hanson, age 69, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Beatrice Tamke was born on August 30, 1949, in Altona, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of the late Albert and Emma (Wagner) Tamke. She grew up in Neche, ND, and attended Neche schools. Afterwards, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Bathgate, ND, and then as a security guard for Western Protection and ASP with Denny Magnison. In 1979 she moved to Grand Forks, ND, where she worked at the University of North Dakota as a house keeper. On July 18, 1981, she married Daryl Hanson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Beatrice is survived by her husband of 37 years Daryl Hanson of Grand Forks, ND; son Donald Tamke of Anchorage, AK; daughter; LaDonna Mortenson of Gilby, ND; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emma Tamke; sister, Erna Gladue; brother, William Steinke; and 2 grandchildren, Cholie and Tray.

Celebration of Life: 10:30 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Interment: Resthaven Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota