Bids Wanted: Polk County, MN PROJECT NO. SAP 060-599-278 and SAP 060-599-279

County Highway Project

Bids Close Friday, June 14, 2019

Polk County, Minnesota

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – Sealed bids will be RECEIVED until 11 :00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019, by Michelle Cote, Director of Property Records of Polk County at Crookston, Minnesota, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Polk County for the construction of the County Projects listed below. Sealed electronic bids will be OPENED and READ publicly at 11 :00 A.M., at the Polk County Highway Department in Crookston, Minnesota. Bids received after 11 :00 A.M. will not be considered. Bids must be submitted electronically through BidVAULT.

PROJECT NO. SAP 060-599-278 and SAP 060-599-279

LOCATION:

On Fanny Township Road 290th Avenue SW

On Andover Township Road 320th Avenue SW

TYPE OF WORK: Grading, PCC Box Culverts and End Sections

LENGTH : 0.1 miles and 0.1 miles

The major items of work are approximately:

Common Excavation

Common Borrow

10’X4′ PCC Box Culverts and End Sections

14’XI4′ PCC Box Culverts and End Sections

Traffic Control

Turf Establishment

These projects will be bid and awarded in one contract.

To obtain plans and proposals and to submit an electronic bid (including electronic bid form) go to the Polk County eGram website:

https://egram.co.polk.mn.us

All bidders will be required to submit an electronic bid and provide payment of $100.00 to the Polk County Highway Depaiiment.

Proposals , Plans and Specifications are also available at: Polk County Highway Dept., 820 Old Highway 75 South, Crookston , MN 56716 . Cost – $100 .00 (non-refundable incl. tax).

Electronic bids must be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Treasurer of Polk County.

The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof .

Richard C. Sanders

Polk County

County Engineer