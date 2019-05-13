Dwayne Butler, age 86, of Ogema, MN, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Dwayne Eugene Butler was born January 25, 1933, the son of Herbert and Winona (Stanbra) Butler. He was born and raised near Sioux Falls, SD, with his three siblings. Dwayne entered the United States Air Force and served his country from 1950-1970, stationed primarily in Alaska and Iceland. He began his career working in supplies and retired from the Air Force working in radar. On November 30, 1974, Dwayne was united in marriage to Judy Johnson in Baudette, MN. Together with Dwayne’s four daughters: Sandra, Linda, Judy, and Janet, they became a family of six. Over the years, Dwayne owned and operated his own refrigeration business, drove bus for social services and the Waubun School District for nearly 20 years. Dwayne was active with the American Legion in Baudette, the Ogema VFW, Baudette Fire Department and genuinely enjoyed being Santa Clause at Christmas time for over 10 years in the White Earth, Waubun and Ogema communities.

Dwayne enjoyed woodworking and anything in nature including camping, birds, hunting, fishing, wild ricing and maple syruping, a talent he also passed onto his children and grandchildren. He had a love of nature and the great outdoors. Dwayne was a jokester and loved making people laugh. Family time was always special to him, especially spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dwayne leaves behind his wife, Judy of Ogema; three daughters: Sandra Demary of Bemidji, MN, Linda Johnson of Hibbing, MN, and Judy Butler (Arlen Wanless) of Newell, SD; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Butler of Baker City, OR, and Ronald (Babe) Butler of Sioux Falls, SD; and one sister, Pamela (John) Leonard also of Sioux Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Janet.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Red River Valley, Marlene Rogers, Kathy Erickson, Cheryl Kjolberg and the Berry Family for their wonderful support and guidance during this trying time.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen, MN. Burial was in Pine Hill Cemetery, Williams, MN.

