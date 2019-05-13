George Elsworth Wogaman, 81

George Elsworth Wogaman, age 81, of East Grand Forks, MN, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

George was born on May 29, 1937, the 4th child of Edgar Ray and Leah Katherine (McGuire) Wogaman, in rural Mikado, MI. A child of the depression, George recalled living without electricity and indoor plumbing for much of his childhood in Alabaster and Tawas City, MI, where he graduated from high school in 1955. After working for companies in Detroit and Pontiac, MI, including the Chrysler Engineering Division, George found his groove in the restaurant industry. He came to Grand Forks in 1961 and soon went to work for Westward Ho Motel as a chef. It is there that he met his wife, Sandy Jensen, whom he married in April 10, 1965. He then went on to be owner and proprietor for over 45 years of the George Wogaman Insurance Agency in Grand Forks, ND. He served his community as an alderman for over 20 years in East Grand Forks, and late president of the Economic Development and Housing Authority. George was also a 54-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Grand Forks, and he counted the Christian faith as a top priority in his life, along with his family, business, and the Detroit Tigers, of which he was a lifelong fan. George was a kind man who made his mark on the world and will be deeply missed.

George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandy Wogaman of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Jennifer (Troy) Marsh, of Thompson, ND, and the Rev. Christopher Wogaman, of Homewood, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy and Nicolas Marsh; brothers, Arthur (Peggy) Wogaman of Grand Blanc, MI, Kenneth (Jane) Wogaman of Vancover, WA, and Charles (Sharyn) Wogaman of Davison, MI; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn, Leah, Joyce, and Kathryn; and brothers, Ralph and Alfred.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimers Association, Humane Society, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 Marquette St, Park Forest, IL 60466.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Grand Forks, ND, with a visitation one hour before.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota